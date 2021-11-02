November brings several author events to the Sandhills.
Kicking off the month is Kristy Woodson Harvey, who is one of Sandhills readers’ favorite writers. She will be in conversation with Kimberly Daniels Taws, of The Country Bookshop at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities (555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines) Thursday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m., discussing her new book “Christmas in Peachtree Bluff,” the fourth volume of that series.
Tickets are $35 and include light refreshments and an autographed hardcover copy of the book. Additional books will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Three generations of Murphy women come together as a hurricane threatens to destroy their hometown, and as Ansley’s daughter, Caroline, and her husband end their marriage, much to the dismay of their daughter Vivi.
In addition to the Peachtree Bluff series, this North Carolina novelist is also the author of “Under the Southern Sky” and “Feels Like Falling.” Her work has been optioned for film and TV.
On Monday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m., at The Country Bookshop, author John Bare and musician Don Dixon will talk about “Fair-Skinned Brunette With the Porcelain Shine.”
The event is free, but registration is required due to limited space. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com to register. Autographed books will be available for purchase.
Lassie James is sitting in Pig Farm Tavern (in Chapel Hill) when his former fiancee appears. Dr. Holly Pike’s billion-dollar company Gimghoul Research Labs (anyone who knows Chapel Hill will get the name Gimghoul) is being targeted with emails alleging that the company has committed fraud.
Lassie agrees to take a job in the company in order to help Dr. Pike find the culprit, but then finds himself a murder suspect.
In an online event schedule Tuesday, Nov. 9, from noon to 1 p.m., Andrew Lawler takes readers into the world under Jerusalem with a look his latest book “Under Jerusalem: The Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City.” Lawler and Kimberly Taws, of The Country Bookshop will discuss this saga of biblical treasures, explorers and political upheaval.
Lawler is also the author of “The Secret Token,” an investigation into the Lost Colony of Roanoke.
Denise Kiernan, author of “The Last Castle” and “The Girls of Atomic City,” will be at The Pilot office Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m., for a question-and-answer session and book signing for her new book “We Gather Together.”
The event is free, but registration should be made at www.ticketmesandhills.com. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Spanning centuries, “We Gather Together” is anchored amid the strife of the Civil War, and driven by the fascinating story of Sarah Josepha Hale, a widowed mother with no formal schooling who became one of the 19th century’s most influential tastemakers and who campaigned for decades to make real an annual day of thanks.
Karen White, another writer popular with local readers, will be at the Country Club of North Carolina (1600 Morganton Road, Pinehurst) Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m., to talk with Kimberly Daniels Taws about the final book in the Tradd Street series “The Attic on Queen Street.” The audience will be able to ask questions and have books signed afterward.
Tickets are $35 and include a hardcover autographed copy of the book. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for tickets.
A cash bar will be available.
White is the author of more than 25 novels, including “The Last Night in London” and “The Sound of Glass.”
For further information about any of these events, call (910) 692-3211.
