The Country Bookshop is offering several events throughout October with a wide appeal for readers of all ages. With the exception of the last event, all are free, but due to space limitations, registration is required by visiting www.ticketmesandhills.com.
For Animal Lovers
Sharon Granito, author of “The True Story of Elmo,” an unwanted stray whose adventures offer a range of emotions for readers, will be at The Country Bookshop, in Southern Pines, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, to discuss and sign copies of her new book.
Granito grew up in Nutley, N.J., and taught primary school for 21 years. She and her husband, James, live on a local farm.
Short Stories
On Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m., at the bookshop, Louise Marburg will discuss her book of short stories “No Diving Allowed” with Katrina Denza.
Marburg is the author of a previous collection of stories, “The Truth About Me,” which was named by the San Francisco Chronicle and Entropy as a best book of 2017. Her stories have appeared in such journals as Narrative, STORY, Carolina Quarterly, Ploughshares and elsewhere. She has been a Peter Taylor Fellow at the Kenyon Writing Workshops, a Tennessee Williams Scholar at the Sewanee Writers Conference, and a Fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. A native of Baltimore, she lives in New York City with her husband, the artist Charles Marburg.
For the Golfers
Lee Pace will discuss his latest book, “Good Walks: Rediscovering the Soul of Golf at 18 of the Carolinas’ Best Courses” with Jim Moriarty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the bookshop.
Lee Pace is a Chapel Hill-based author, editor, publisher and broadcaster who has spent the last 30 years writing about golf in the Carolinas and beyond.
He has written four books about the golf heritage of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, most recently the 2012 volume “The Golden Age of Pinehurst: The Rebirth of No. 2,” which chronicles the evolution of architect Donald Ross’ tour de force and the restoration program of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw from 2010-11. He has also produced club histories for the sister clubs, Pine Needles and Mid Pines, as well as Forsyth Country Club and Secession Golf Club.
Moderator Jim Moriarty’s first job in journalism was as a sportswriter at the South Bend Tribune, in South Bend, Ind. In 1979, he became the associate editor of Golf World Magazine, where he remained until 1984 when he left to freelance both writing and photography. In 2005, his first novel, “Open Season,” a murder mystery with a golf setting, was published, followed in 2016 by “Playing Through, a series of essays about golf.” He is currently the editor of PineStraw magazine in Southern Pines.
‘Cartooning’ History
Tony Rothwell, author of “Love, Intrigue and Chicancery: James Gillray —The Untold Stories, will be at Weymouth Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, for a book signing, reception and James Gillray prints exhibit.
The book is set in Georgian England and inspired by the prints of famous satirist James Gillray. This hardback book features copious full-color prints and a host of fascinating characters, from pickpockets and scoundrels to lords and landlords.
Gillray was a British caricaturist and printmaker active from 1779 to 1811. He became famous in his own lifetime for his unmerciful satires on politicians, high society and the royal family during the scandal-rich Regency period, earning him the contemporary description of “a caterpillar on the green leaf of reputation.”
“As I delved into his work, I became familiar with those prints also, some of which had no known background descriptions in either contemporary books or the British Museum’s archives,” says Rothwell. “I thought it would be fun to remedy that situation, which was the inspiration for the stories in this book.”
Fun Fiction
Walter Bennett will be at The Country Bookshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, to discuss his book “The Last First Kiss.”
Ace and J’Nelle, former high school sweethearts, are meeting at the Outer Banks, at his beach house. Both widowed and in their 70s, they face old memories as well as a hurricane that’s heading their way.
Bennett is a writer and former lawyer, judge and law professor residing in Chapel Hill. His first novel, “Leaving Tuscaloosa,” won The Alabama Author’s Award, and was a finalist for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction and the Crook’s Corner Book Prize for debut novels set in the American South.
Biography
On Sunday, Oct. 24, Elizabeth Emerson will be at the bookshop to discuss her new historical biography, “Letters From Red Farm: The Untold Story of the Friendship Between Helen Keller and Journalist Joseph Edgar Chamberlain.”
In 1888, young Helen Keller traveled to Boston with her teacher, Annie Sullivan, where they met a man who would change her life: Boston Transcript columnist and editor Joseph Edgar Chamberlin. Throughout her childhood and young adult years, Keller spent weekends and holidays at Red Farm, the Chamberlins’ home in Wrentham, Mass., a bustling environment where avant-garde writers, intellectuals and social reformers of the day congregated. Keller eventually called Red Farm home for a year when she was 16.
Informed by previously unpublished letters and extensive research, “Letters from Red Farm” explores for the first time Keller’s deep and enduring friendship with the man who became her literary mentor and friend for over 40 years. Written by Chamberlin’s great-great-granddaughter, this engaging story imparts new insight into Keller’s life and personality, introduces the irresistible Chamberlin to a modern public, and follows Keller’s burgeoning interest in social activism, as she took up the causes of disability rights, women’s issues, and pacifism.
Emerson is a former grant writer and award-winning artist based in Chapel Hill.
A Mystery
Michael Almond will be at the Country Club of North Carolina at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, to discuss his debut novel “The Tannery.”
The event includes a presentation from the author, an audience question-and-answer session and book signing.
Set in the year 1900 in Wilkes County, the story centers on the murder of Rachel Schumann, daughter of a tannery owner.
Michael A. Almond, a retired attorney, was raised in the small town of Pilot Mountain in the Piedmont foothills of North Carolina. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and was a Fulbright Scholar in political science at the University of Mannheim, Germany. During his years as an international business lawyer, he was awarded the prestigious Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for outstanding commitment in fostering relations between the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany. An avid reader and student of Southern history and literature, he currently lives on a farm with his wife, Helen Ruth, in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
For the Family
Jeff Kinney, author of the “Wimpy Kid” series, brings his “Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour” to the Sandhills Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m., at the New Century Middle School parking lot.
The Country Bookshop is hosting the event, and tickets, which include one autographed copy of “Big Shot,” the latest book, are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com. One ticket covers the entire car. Participants will choose an arrival time when purchasing their tickets. Arrival times are separated into 20-minute time frames.
“For easy flow, it is important that you arrive during that window,” says a spokesman.
All books will be pre-signed, and there will be additional copies available for purchase if needed.
Kinney is happy to take socially distanced photos with fans. A staffer will take photos of each family with the author.
“During photos, families will remain inside their car, with the windows rolled down, and Jeff will remain outside,” says the spokesman. “Details on how to access photos will be provided closer to the date.”
Families are encouraged to decorate their cars in celebration of this event.
“Those with decorated cars will be entered into a drawing to win a boxed set of ‘Awesome Friendly’ books, another series by Jeff Kinney,” says the spokesman.
Kinney became a children’s book author after he was unable to syndicate the comic strip he began when at the University of Maryland. The first “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book was published in 2007. The series has won many awards from around the globe.
The Country Bookshop is located at 140 NW Broad St., Southern Pines; Weymouth Center is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines; the Country Club of North Carolina is located at 1600 Morganton Road, Pinehurst; and New Century Middle School is located at 1577 Union Church Road, Cameron.
With the exception of the Jeff Kinney event, all are free, but due to space limitations, registration is required by visiting www.ticketmesandhills.com. For further information, call (910) 692-3211.
Contact Faye Dasen at (910) 693-2475 or fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.