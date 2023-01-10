We’re all counting down the days until we can retire. Vacations and new hobbies, maybe a new car are also somewhere down the line. But within our excitement, we forget about the small yet very important details that come with retirement.
That’s why The Country Bookshop is bringing Marjorie Fox to talk about her new book, “Women Wise,” and to help women prepare for the big transition and the challenges they might face. This is a free event on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m., at The Country Bookshop, which is located in downtown Southern Pines and is owned by The Pilot. Pre-registration is encouraged due to space limitations. Reserve your seat online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
When it comes to retirement, women often face challenges that are unique to their gender — from living longer, to a higher likelihood of being single, to lower financial literacy, to fewer resources.
Eleanor Blayney and Marjorie L. Fox spent their 30-year careers in financial planning, helping their clients plan for the future and earning national recognition. Despite their professional success and expertise, when the time came for their own retirements, they felt unprepared in many ways. Realizing the disadvantages women face, Blayney and Fox decided to combine their professional knowledge with their personal experiences to benefit senior women everywhere.
This joint venture became “Women Wise,” which tackles complex subjects. Medicare, Social Security, investment strategies, estate planning, and other financial topics receive thorough analysis, while emotional topics like elder abuse and making these uncharted years feel meaningful and joyous are treated with compassion and firsthand advice.
Founder and CEO of FJY Financial LLC, Fox, JD, CFP(R), retired at the end of 2018 after more than 30 years in the financial planning profession. She was named one of the 20 Most Influential Women to Watch by InvestmentNews in 2015, and received NAPFA’s Robert J. Underwood Award for Distinguished Service in 2018.
Selected in 2015 as a Woman to Watch by InvestmentNews, Blayney is nationally recognized as a pioneer in shaping the practice and ethical standards of the financial planning profession. Throughout her career, Eleanor’s particular focus was on the financial planning needs of women, and her 2010 book, “Women’s Worth: Finding Your Financial Confidence,” was written to address the money concerns of working women and their families.
The Country Bookshop is located at 140 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.