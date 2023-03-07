The Country Bookshop presents a conversation with Rebecca Boggs Roberts about her book “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson,” on Wednesday, March 15, 7 to 8 p.m. This is a virtual discussion. There is no charge to attend; but preregistration is required.
The book offers a nuanced portrait of the first acting woman president. Born in 1872, Wilson climbed her way out of Appalachian poverty and into the highest echelons of American power and, in 1919, effectively acted as the first woman president of the U.S. (before women could even vote nationwide) when her husband, Woodrow Wilson, was incapacitated. Beautiful, brilliant, charismatic, catty and calculating, she was a complicated figure whose personal quest for influence reshaped the position of first lady into one of political prominence forever.
Roberts is an award-winning educator, author and speaker, and is a leading historian of American women’s suffrage and civic participation. Her books include the award-winning “The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World,” “Suffragists in Washington, D.C.: The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote” and “Historic Congressional Cemetery.” She is currently deputy director of events at the Library of Congress, and has previously worked as a journalist, producer, tour guide, forensic anthropologist, event planner, political consultant, jazz singer and radio talk show host. Roberts serves on the board of the National Archives Foundation, on the Council of Advisors of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation, and on the Editorial Advisory Committee of the White House Historical Association.
An online link will be emailed to participants prior to the event. Register to attend at TicketMeSandhills.com. Copies of the book are also available for preorder from The Country Bookshop.
