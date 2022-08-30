Nellie Bly was a groundbreaking woman for her time. In “Mad Woman,” author Louisa Treger traces the story of Elizabeth Cochran Seaman, who adopted the pen name Nellie Bly, and her work as a pioneering journalist in the late 1800s when she went undercover to expose the treatment of women in asylums.
The Country Bookshop will host author Louisa Treger for a conversation about “Mad Woman,” on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m., at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., in downtown Southern Pines. This is a free event. Due to limited space, advance registration is required on TicketMeSandhills.com.
Treger is a classical violinist who studied at the Royal College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music. Before she turned to literature she worked as a freelance orchestral player and teacher. Treger focused on early 20th century women’s writing while earning her Ph.D. in English at University College London, where she was was awarded the West Scholarship and the Rosa Morison Scholarship “for distinguished work in the study of English language and literature.”
All of Treger’s novels have focused on women who defy the social expectations of their times. Her first novel, “The Lodger,” centers around a woman who explored unconventional desire with H.G. Wells, and her second novel, “The Dragon Lady,” focuses on the extraordinary life of Lady Virginia Courtauld as she gallivanted across the globe and defied cultural expectations for women in the early 20th century.
“Mad Woman,” Treger’s third novel, highlights young Bly’s investigative reporting at an asylum near Manhattan on Blackwell’s Island. Exploring Bly’s youth, personal suffering and determination, Treger brings the life of a Victorian-era journalist into a novel that will appeal to book clubs. Examining Bly’s life explores the Victorian era structures of power and control, and how those loomed in the qualifications for sanity and madness.
To reserve your seat for the author event with Louisa Treger on Tuesday, Sept. 6, visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.