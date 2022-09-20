Despite its title, “Edible North Carolina,” published in 2022, is not a cookbook. Neither is “The Edible South,” published in 2014. Both are informal histories of food as culture, as demographics, as related to farmers, distributors, sellers, chefs and home cooks.
No surprise, coming from Marcie Cohen Ferris, professor emeritus of American Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill. Whereas Ferris researched and wrote the latter, the former is a collection of 20 essays by various writers about food folk of diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds, chosen to represent Tar Heel foodways beyond fried chicken, grits and biscuits drenched in sausage gravy. Fitting, given a statewide Asian population of 300,000 and Hispanic, over 1 million.
How about Latino pecan polvorones (cookies) with coffee granite, potted crab with herbs and salted butter, pork shank posole, and khao poon sharing the pages with down home strawberry preserves and barbecue hash?
Ferris and associate editor K.C. Hysmith will discuss these and other surprises found in small towns from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Outer Banks from 2 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25, at The Country Bookshop in downtown Southern Pines. Registration required, at ticketmesandhills.com.
Ferris grew up seeing life through a food lens focused differently than most Southern authors. Her parents, of Russian Jewish heritage, lived in Arkansas, where her father, a civil engineer, worked for a planter.
“Being engaged with the place, the farmer and the land shaped my connection to food culture,” Ferris says. At home they ate brisket and noodle kugel except on Fridays, when their African-American housekeeper prepared fried chicken, corn bread and sweet potato pie.
Ferris was hooked. Her mother-in-law, a fabled Mississippi cook, introduced her to bayou traditions, resulting in Ferris’ first book, “Matzo Ball Gumbo: Culinary Tales of the Jewish South,” nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award.
“Edible North Carolina,” Ferris’ pandemic project, grew out of her class, an introduction to American food, focusing on the Southern regions. “I thought long and hard about finding the best voices, people who represent local food movements.” African American influences, sometimes referencing conflict, hunger and “food apartheid” figure prominently. Her goal: affordable, high quality, locally grown, nutritious food for all.
Critics have called “Edible” a deeply immersive portrait of North Carolina’s contemporary food landscape. Ferris is encouraged by this reception, as she travels her adopted “edible” state promoting her book and her ideas.
“We have become educated eaters,” she believes. “Given North Carolina’s geographic diversity and historical breadth from the earliest Native Americans to recent immigrants, no place is better positioned to present the complex story of food and flavor in the United States.”
