Sandhills Classical Christian School presents “Battle for the American Mind” authors Pete Hegseth, of Fox News, and David Goodwin, president of the Association of Classical Christian Schools, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., at the new Arts and Athletics Center. This is a free event, open to the public. Reserve your seat by registering at www.sandhillssccs.org.
Released in June 2022, “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” is a revolutionary road map to saving our children from leftist indoctrination, Hegseth says.
Hegseth is the co-host of “Fox and Friends Weekend” and also authored the New York Times bestseller “American Crusade,” “Modern Warriors” and “In the Arena.”
He is an Army veteran of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay who holds two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge for his time overseas. Hegseth is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Goodwin grew up on an Idaho farm, earned an M.B.A., and traveled the world with a Fortune 500 tech company.
He is a founding board member and was headmaster of The Ambrose School in Boise, Idaho, for 13 years. Over 100,000 copies of his work “Discover Classical Christian Education” are in print, and he co-authored “Raise the Song: A Classical Christian Guide to Music Education.” Goodwin is the editor of The Classical Difference Magazine, author of Classical Christian Times on Substack, and president of the Association of Classical Christian Schools.
Sandhills Classical Christian School recently dedicated its new Arts and Athletics Center, a 31,000-square-foot facility on its campus in Whispering Pines. The upcoming author presentation will be the first event to be held on the new building’s stage, says Gene Liechty, Sandhills’ Classical Christian School’s development director.
Sandhills Classical Christian School is located at 1487 Rays Bridge Road, in Whispering Pines. For information, visit sandhillsccs.org.
