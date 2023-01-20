Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban. The Taskforce must extract an American asset to safety But a ransomware attack stops them in their tracks … Can Pike Logan hunt down an American traitor before a new Cold War is set in motion?
In his latest explosive thriller, bestselling author Lt. Col. Brad Taylor (Ret.) delivers a riveting race against time to stop an insidious attack orchestrated by a man who knows America’s most treasured secrets.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m., Taylor will discuss his new novel, “The Devil’s Ransom,” at The Country Bookshop, in downtown Southern Pines. The Country Bookshop is owned by The Pilot. This is a free event, but space is limited. Register to attend at TicketMeSandhills.com. Signed books will be available for purchase.
Taylor is a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces, including eight years with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment – Delta, popularly known as Delta Force. Taylor retired in 2010, after serving more than two decades and participating in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as classified operations around the globe. His final military post was as assistant professor of military science at The Citadel. Taylor has written 16 New York Times bestsellers and is a security consultant on asymmetric threats for various agencies. He lives in Charleston, S.C., with his wife and two daughters.
“The Devil’s Ransom” is Taylor’s 17th Pike Logan novel. Each book features
exhaustive operational details and an authoritative blend of action ripped from the headlines, complemented by authentic characters. In this latest release, Logan is conducting a routine cover development trip to Tajikistan, when he learns that Afghanistan has fallen and there’s a man on the run. A man that has done more for the United States in Afghanistan than anyone else. Pulled in to extract him, Logan collides headlong into a broader mystery: His covert company, along with every other entity in the Taskforce, has been hit with a ransomware attack, and there’s some connection between the Taliban and the hack. Given the order to track down the perpetrators, he has no idea that the problem is much, much larger and more dangerous than a simple attack on his organization. That hack was just a test run, and the real one is coming soon, engendered by a former NSA specialist in the U.S. government. A traitor who wants to return to the bipolar world of the Cold War, the turncoat has cloaked his attack behind hackers from Serbia and Russia, and if successful, his target will alter the balance of power on the global stage. So far, the specialist has remained one step ahead of the Taskforce, but he has just made one massive mistake: hitting Pike Logan.
To reserve a spot to attend Brad Taylor's upcoming speaking engagement, visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
