The Arts Council of Moore County announces auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of “The Snow Queen” Monday, Sept. 13, from 3:45-5:45 p.m. at the Moore Montessori School, located at 255 South May St., Southern Pines.

Participation is free and open to all children in grades K-8. Students must be on time and attend the entire two hour audition and have a clear schedule from 3:45 to 8 p.m. for the entire week. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Masks are required for auditions and rehearsals.

The production includes a large cast (50-60 students), providing ample opportunity for participation. Students in kindergarten (age 5-plus) through eighth grade are encouraged to audition. Students in Middle School (grades 6-8) may audition to be cast as assistant directors to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. No advance preparation is necessary. Parents will be required to complete a registration form for each child. Forms can be filled out at auditions or prior to the meeting by downloading the form at www.mooreart.org/youth.

The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:45-8 p.m. each day.

Performances will be presented Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. and again on Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Theater, located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines, and is open to the public. Tickets will be on sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for Arts Council members and children under 18.

“‘The Snow Queen’ and the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s residency would not be possible without the sponsorship support of Rubicon Farm, Sunrise Theater, Rollin and Frank Shaw, Pia Stratta-Bennett/The Organizer, Liz Whitmore and Rex Conner, Elaine and Milton Sills, Sherry and Richard Upchurch and also grants from the North Carolina Arts Council and the Moore County Community Foundation,” says Kate Curtin, youth program director for the Arts Council.

For more information, visit www.mooreart.org or contact Curtin at (910) 692-2787 or kate@mooreart.org.

