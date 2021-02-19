Encore Center is a locally-minded, semi-professional theater, which seeks to engage with our diverse community by opening auditions.
“We are excited to announce our next series of auditions for our spring shows, ‘Charlotte’s Web’ and ‘Smoke on the Mountain,’” says a spokesman.
Auditions will take place March 6, at The Encore Center or call (910) 725-0758 for other arrangements.
“Charlotte’s Web” casting needs include six actors ages 17-plus, who can be available for rehearsals beginning in early April, with performances April 30 through May 2, and May 7-9. Student matinees will be performed Friday mornings.
For “Smoke on the Mountain,” casting needs will include seven actors between the ages of 16-55.
Rehearsals will begin early April with performances April 30-May 2, and May 7-9.
“You may audition for both ‘Charlotte’s Web’ and ‘Smoke on the Mountain’ within a ‘Smoke on the Mountain’ time frame,” says the spokesman.
Visit https://www.encorecenter.net/auditions to sign up for an audition slot and for more information.
