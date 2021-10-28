The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM) will open an interactive augmented reality experience titled “D-Day: Freedom from Above.” The exhibit will be at the ASOM through March 14.
This new French-American project to commemorate D-Day was created in partnership with Parisian company Histovery and the Airborne Museum in St.-Mere-Eglise, Normandy. The ASOM installation is the second time the exhibit will be seen in the United States, and the first time in the southeast. More than 300,000 people visited the exhibit's first U.S. installation, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in 2019.
The exhibit allows visitors to experience the invasion of Normandy through the eyes of the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions paratroopers.
“HistoPad,” a tablet with augmented reality technology provides an immersive experience by allowing visitors to manipulate a series of 3D virtual relics, view unpublished photos and extracts of exceptional archival films, interact with animated maps, and learn the incredible destinies of some of our nation’s heroes.
The roughly 1,500-square-foot exhibit is designed around Allied unit insignia and historic D-Day artifacts from the ASOM collection. The exhibit features 12 physical panels that guide visitors through the experience focusing on the D-Day missions of the storied 82nd “All-Americans” and the “Screaming Eagles” of the 101st Airborne divisions in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first French town to be liberated.
“The investment we are making today provides visitors a preview of the interactive technology planned for the 2025 permanent gallery redesign,” says Renee Lane, ASOM Foundation executive director. “With this exhibit, our plan is to engage, educate and inspire visitors of the bravery, courage, and planning it took tor U.S. soldiers and our Allies to liberate villages and towns from Nazi oppression across France and throughout Europe.”
Admission to the ASOM is free, however, there is a $5 rental fee for the HistoPad. Allow about 30 minutes to tour the entire D-Day exhibit.
The museum is located at 100 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville. For information, visit www.asomf.org.
