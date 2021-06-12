The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM), with generous support from the Airborne and Special Operations Museum Foundation, will open on Oct. 19, a new, interactive augmented reality experience titled “D-Day: Freedom from Above.”
The premiere of this exhibit, for only the second time in North America and the first time in the southeast, is made possible in association with HistOvery of Paris, France, and the Airborne Museum in Saint-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, France.
“D-Day: Freedom from Above” will allow visitors to experience the invasion of Normandy through the eyes of the 82nd and 101st Airborne division paratroopers using “HistoPad,” a tablet with innovative software technology. HistoPad provides immersive, interactive, augmented reality of the events surrounding D-Day by allowing visitors to manipulate a series of 3D virtual artifacts, view never before seen photos and extracts of exceptional archival films, interact with animated maps, and learn the incredible destinies of some of our nation’s heroes.
The roughly 1,500 square foot exhibit is designed around Allied unit insignia and historic D-Day artifacts from the ASOM collection. The exhibit will feature 12 physical panels that guide visitors through the experience focusing on the D-Day missions of the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first French town to be liberated.
“The investment we are making today will provide visitors a preview of the interactive technology planned for the 2025 permanent gallery redesign. With this exhibit, our plan is to engage, educate and inspire visitors of the bravery, courage, and planning it took for U.S. Soldiers and our Allies to liberate villages and towns from Nazi oppression across France and throughout Europe,” said Renee Lane, ASOM Foundation executive director.
“Our permanent gallery has an extensive World War II exhibit complete with a C-47 and CG-4 Glider, a large collection of artifacts to help educate visitors of the vastness of this war and the hundreds of thousands of service members who fought to liberate innocent people from oppression. ‘D-Day: Freedom from Above’ will be on exhibit until March 13, 2022, and is a perfect way for middle school and older students to learn about this important time in world history. We look forward to welcoming school field trips from across the state and region to preview this exhibit and technology” said Jim Bartlinski, museum director
Admission to the ASOM is free, however there is a $5 rental fee for the HistoPad. Allow about 30 minutes to tour the entire D-Day exhibit.
