Due to the overwhelming interest in the Sunrise Outdoor Theater's "The Princess Bride," and the sold-out show last weekend, the Sunrise is holding it over for another weekend!
The family cult classic will be shown Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct 3. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the door beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:15 p.m.
Guests are seated in socially distanced circles that can accommodate up to four people. Groups of five or more should contact the Sunrise in advance for seating options. Masks are required at all times except when seated in assigned circle. No pets, coolers, or outside food or drink will be permitted. Full concessions are available.
Contact the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611 or via email at information@sunrisetheater.com or visit SunriseTheater.com for more information.
