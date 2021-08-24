ARTworks Vass will celebrate the wonder of handmade pottery beginning Friday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. The evening’s festivities will include demonstrations, the opportunity to create your own piece of hand-built pottery, discussions of the historic tradition of pottery, and the latest work from more than 25 represented potters. Door prizes will also be awarded during this free family-friendly event.
“This is our first Final Friday opening since February 2020,” says Jean Skipper, owner of ARTworks Vass. “Gathering was such a big part of our identity as a gallery, and we’re delighted to be hosting these events again. While the ‘Celebration of Pottery’ will officially debut on Friday evening, and we expect the largest crowds at that time, we’ll also provide a sneak peek as our display will be ready and available to visitors beginning at noon on Aug. 27. We’ll extend the festivities on Saturday, Aug. 28, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with additional pottery-making demonstrations and a separate door prize drawing.”
The display will remain in place through Sept. 17, and guests may view it during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. “Finally, for those who are reluctant to be in a group setting, we’re accepting requests for private shopping sessions, in person or virtually, when the gallery is closed to the public,” says Skipper. “We’re hopeful that by broadening our opening beyond a single evening, and extending it throughout the month, we’ll allow all who are interested to attend in the manner and at the time in which they’re most comfortable.”
Dirtworks Pottery, of Seagrove, will lead the festivities with a live in-person demonstration at their pottery wheel. Dirtworks may be best known for their artistic functional pottery. They incorporate at least 16 different colors, styles and techniques in their work. Each piece is created by hand and fired in the traditional manner.
Dan Triece, founder of Dirtworks Pottery, began creating pottery in 1986. Since then, his work has been collected internationally, and has been featured in numerous solo and group gallery exhibitions. In 2006 Triece’s nephew, Ben Vanpelt, joined the business, and two generations of their family now create pottery that ranges from a half an inch to four feet in size. Triece and Vanpelt have added at least a hundred new pieces of their North Carolina pottery to their collection at ARTworks Vass for this month’s festivities.
Beth Roy is an award-winning fine artist and potter. Her work is highly textured, with luscious glazes that bring out the best in each handmade piece that she creates. She uses both wheel-thrown and slab construction in her pottery, and she glazes in both traditional form and in a horsehair raku treatment.
During the ARTworks Vass event, Roy will debut her most recent work, and guests will have the opportunity to watch her as she works on the pottery wheel. In recent years, Roy has become well known for her highly collectible North Carolina pottery angels and nativities, and she’ll have both on hand to kick off the shopping season at ARTworks Vass. Roy will also be demonstrating on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Linda Dalton fell in love with pottery on a trip to Seagrove, and she began to create pottery in 1996. After years of honing her practice, she and her husband, Jim, moved from Charlotte to Moore County in 2004, and their studio is located steps away from their home in the middle of 11 acres of woods. The Daltons are inspired by the nature, and this in reflected in the earth tones of its glazes used on their highly functional and decorative ceramic art. Driftwood and bamboo are often added as focal components in their work, and leaves, horse hair and feathers are known to leave lasting impression as they’re burned into the surface of their one-of-a-kind raku and saggar fired pieces. In anticipation of this event, the Daltons recently tripled the size of their collection at ARTworks Vass.
Bob Chase has been creating pottery for more than 40 years, and his whimsical highly textured creations are a favorite of collectors.
“Sometimes I make things out of protest, sometimes out of celebration, sometimes to be humorous, and many times I combine all three into a single piece,” says Chase. “I have sketchbooks filled with drawing and ideas that I translate to clay. Most of my figurative work is a play between good and evil with a sense of humor. ‘Do good. Be good.’ is prominent theme in many pieces that I create, and I use symbolism in many pieces to express a narrative. If all goes well I lose myself in the work and create something that I had no idea was in me.”
Chase, who just moved into his new home in Moore County, is also re-establishing his studio, and eagerly anticipating creating again.
While Cindy Pacileo won’t be able to join the Final Friday Festivities at ARTworks Vass in person, her work will be well represented. Pacileo grew up in the creative confusion of a nature-and-animal-loving-family, who loved long walks in the woods. By the time that she was 3 years old, she was drawing animals with her father. She began sculpting large and small animals in clay in 1972, and moved to a small valley near Boone in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in 1975. It’s there that they chose to raise their daughter and craft a life that’s close to nature and animals. Soon after their move, her line of miniature animal sculptures “Little Guys” found their way into fine gift shops and craft galleries all across the United States. These tiny pottery figures are among the most highly collected work at ARTworks Vass.
ARTworks Vass’ new collection of “North Carolina: Land of The Longleaf Pine” medallion pottery will also debut in person during this event. This collection features an original unglazed medallion with the image of three pine trees and these words, and it’s available on a variety of forms in nine different glaze combinations.
Located at 129 Main St. in Vass, ARTworks Vass is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with other hours by chance, appointment or during special events and classes. Information about ARTworks Vass may be found online at www.ARTworksVass.com, on the Facebook page, or by calling (910) 245-4129.
