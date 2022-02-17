ARTworks Vass will showcase the original art of seven contemporary abstract artists during “In The Abstract” on Friday, Feb. 25, from 5-8 p.m. Featured artists include Jodi Ohl, Janis Loehr, Angela Hilliard, Karen Rushatz, Angela Price, Laurel Englehardt and Reggie Carde. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded during this free family-friendly event.
Jodi Ohl, who lives in Aberdeen, may be the most widely recognized contemporary abstract artist in Moore County, and her fame extends far beyond our local community. After departing from her career in banking ten years ago, Ohl began working full time as an artist. Her work is known for its distinctive texture, bold color combinations, whimsy and inspirational nature. It appeals to those who appreciate the positive side of life’s challenges, whether communicated through words, colors or composition. Ohl has been teaching for the past nine years, and she authored, “Abstracts in Acrylic and Ink.” She’s been published in over 30 mixed media magazines, and she’s been a contributor to eight mixed media art books.
Ohl’s passion for her craft is contagious, and she’ll be sharing it with students in her upcoming weekend workshop, Exploring Cold Wax and Oil, at ARTworks Vass, on March 5-7. Ohl will also be demonstrating her painting skills during this month’s Final Friday Opening at ARTworks Vass. Attendees will be also be able to discuss Ohl’s creative process and personal story with her.
“Final Friday will provide our local friends with a rare opportunity to meet Jodi and watch her work in person,” said gallery owner, Jean Skipper. “Her personality is larger-than-life, and she’s highly skilled at guiding her students in a manner that builds confidence while encouraging stellar results from them in class. We’re so grateful that travel is opening up again for our guests, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to Vass for Jodi’s class.”
Janis Loehr is a mixed media artist who lives in Pinehurst. She maintains two separate collections at ARTworks Vass, one in mixed media collage, and a second in encaustic Art. She works in acrylics, mono prints, altered papers, plaster, wax and other materials. Loehr is a lifelong student of her craft, and she enjoys taking classes and learning new methods of creative expression.
Karen Rushatz, of Sanford, is a self-taught artist who enjoys experimenting with color, texture and composition. Drawing, watercolors and acrylics are her favorite mediums, and she loves the manner in which texture provides a tactile experience for viewers and collectors.
Angela Hilliard, a mixed media artist and North Carolina Native, is strongly influenced by North Carolina craft, culture and landscape. Her main focus is that of abstraction and how line and color work to create depth, visual impact and interest. Currently, Hilliard works in collage, taking elements of painting and craft to create her works of art. She has exhibited her work locally and in surrounding areas of North Carolina. She is a participating Art-O-Mat artist and has her work distributed throughout the United States.
“My work is a direct expression of my love for paper. The qualities of the paper often dictate my artwork. I explore the texture of the paper; its’ weight, its’ color, how it feels, and how it sounds. The versatility of paper allows me to shape my work as a collage artist. When I work with paper, I am reminded of how much I enjoy working with organic materials. I often construct my projects using materials that are sourced from the communities in which I am surrounded. I find that collage allows me to use my design skills in many different ways, culminating different mediums and materials to create and build unique works of art,” said Hilliard.
Abstract artist Laurel Englehardt of Cumming, Ga., strives for a combination of colors and patterns that evoke the appearance of texture. Sometimes she creates with the outcome in mind at the beginning of a project, and other times she embraces the twists and turns that develop when she allows herself to experiment and play in her studio. This method challenges her to abandon preconceived notions about her work, and to embrace the uncertainty of unknown results.
Englehardt finds her creative process to be an energizing and soothing counterbalance to real life. Her work at ARTworks Vass includes a variety of framed and unframed wall art, along with a series of miniature originals in the form of abstract necklaces made with her monotype prints.
Angela Price, is an artist who lives and works in Vass. While her finished work may look random to the untrained eye, she actually has a masterful control of the medium. She loves the vibrancy and the unlimited possibilities of paint pouring, and in the past year she’s also added a line of abstract paint poured earrings to her collection.
Reggie Carde, of Sanford, obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from UNC Greensboro. His work emphasizes bright colors and bold lines with positive and negative space. He incorporates layering, glazing and dry brush techniques using acrylic paint within his art. He also works with pen and ink, and several of his larger works are featured in public art projects around Sanford.
Located at 129 Main Street in Vass, ARTworks Vass is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with other hours by chance, appointment, or during special events and classes. Information about ARTworks Vass may be found online, www.ARTworksVass.com, on their Facebook page, or by calling (910) 245-4129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.