Artworks Vass will debut its Meet Our Artists Series with separate events in January featuring North Carolina artists Jean Skipper, Laura Scott and Ken McNeill. Each will include a trunk show featuring the debut of pieces from the artist’s latest collections, the chance to preview samples for upcoming classes, and the opportunity to chat with each artist about their creative inspiration, classes and works-in-process.
The series kicks off with Jean Skipper on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Skipper lives with her husband, Ken, in Vass, and owns Artworks Vass, She may be best known locally for her metal and found object jewelry, and assemblage artwork. During the past few years, her focus has expanded to creating highly-textured decorative North Carolina Pottery. Her latest work in both mediums will be exhibited during this event, and she’ll be available to discuss her upcoming classes and the possibilities of custom requests from collectors.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to meet artist Laura Scott, who lives in Cameron, with her husband, Emory Carter, and son Maddox. Laura’s attention to detail lends itself to her deceptively simple word and map art, with resin artwork that often features shells, gemstones and other treasures. Scott is also an expert at communicating her skills to students in the classroom. Guests during this event will be treated to a sneak peek at Scott’s newest creations and class samples.
Artist Ken McNeill will close this month’s Meet Our Artists Series on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. McNeill lives in Sanford with his wife, Trisha, and he works by day as an engineer. Born and raised on a farm within twenty miles of the gallery, McNeill’s paintings often resonate with animal lovers. Last year, he expanded his offerings to include barn quilts for both indoor and outdoor use. His classes in both mediums remain among the gallery’s most popular offerings, and guests often take each class multiple times as they continue to build their skill set under his watchful eye.
“Thanks to our growth in the past few years, the gallery now represents the work of more than 120 artists,” Skipper said. “Guests are often surprised to discover such high caliber work in our small town gallery and classrooms.”
While I’m humbled by the skills exhibited by each of these wildly talented individuals, they’re also among the kindest funniest people I’ve ever met. They support each other and our community in ways that are too numerous to describe, and I’m proud to know each one of them. The Meet Our Artists Series at Artworks Vass will allow collectors to reunite with their favorites, discover new artists, and learn more about the unique creative path that each of these individuals is walking.”
The series will continue with individual events scheduled throughout the year. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded during each of these free family-friendly events.
Events are scheduled while the gallery is open, and photos and video from each will be posted to the gallery’s social media pages. For those who prefer to social distance, Artworks Vass will also schedule in-person and virtual private shopping appointments upon request.
Artworks Vass was voted Best Gallery in Moore County, in The Pilot’s 2021 Best of The Pines Awards. The gallery is located at 129 Main Street, in Vass. Open hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with other hours by chance, appointment or during special events and classes. Information about Artworks Vass is available online at www.ARTworksVass.com, on their Facebook Page, or by calling (910) 245-4129.
