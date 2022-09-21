ARTworks Vass will debut its expanded gallery space, mark their fifth anniversary and open the “New Show” as part of its celebration on Final Friday, Sept. 30, 5 to 8 p.m. This is an open, free event for the community.
Jean Skipper, artist and owner of ARTworks Vass says, “Given the challenges that we’ve all faced during the past few years, we're approaching this event with more Gratitude and Joy than you can possibly imagine, and we're looking forward to sharing all of it with you!"
ArtWorks Vass more than doubled the size of its space at the end of August. This included shifting the gallery into the space next door, formerly Lucy's Bridal, and transforming the previous gallery space into ARTworks Vass Studio. In addition, Skipper says they refined the smallest space at the end of the building to accommodate a second classroom and ARTworks Vass Pottery.
"All of this will become clear when you see it for yourself!”
What does this mean for visitors to ARTworks Vass? More affordable original artwork and gifts, extra space around the artwork in the new ARTworks Vass Gallery, extra room for scheduled classes in all mediums, expanded availability for private classes and events, and the debut of our new ARTworks Vass Pottery Center, including wheel throwing classes and monthly pottery memberships.
By popular demand, beginning in October, a section of ARTworks Vass - Studio will be dedicated to drop-in creating without any appointment needed. Activities include paint your own pottery, string art, canvas painting, beaded jewelry and needle felting.
Additionally, during the Final Friday Celebration, guests can also look forward to a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Moore County Chamber of Commerce at 5:15 p.m., live music by Southern Pines musician Tom Compa, and the opening of "The New Show", a curated collection of work that has never been displayed anywhere previously. "The New Show" features the latest and greatest by the artists of ARTworks Vass, and the debut of Kathleen Miller's 2022 hand painted customizable wooden ornament.
During this free family friendly event, door prizes will be awarded hourly, and nibbles and sips will be served, including an unexpected treat provided by North Carolina abstract artist, Jodi Ohl, and her partner Jason Krear.
ARTworks Vass voted Best Art Gallery in The Pines and the Best Place to Get Creative in The Pines features the work of more than 150 artists, and hosts private and public classes in a wide variety of mediums. Additional information about Final Fridays and ARTworks Vass may be obtained by emailing info@artworksvass.com or by calling (910) 245-4129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.