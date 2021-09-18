Gnomes

Handmade gnomes by Kathleen Miller

ARTworks Vass announces its final call for artists in 2021, and there’s a twist. They’re also issuing a first-time specific call for handmade ornaments.

ARTworks Vass represents a carefully curated collection of the work of more than 80 artists and fine craftspeople. Each year, thousands of handmade ornaments graced the trees in the gallery during the holidays, and this year the gallery is striving to double the size of that collection.

ARTworks Vass strives to add artwork that complements the gallery’s existing collection without duplicating it. Current offerings at ARTworks Vass include paintings, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, fiber art, and more. Jury submissions in all of these categories are accepted year-round, and handmade ornaments are represented in all categories.

“Yes, there are holiday ornaments, but also everyday ornaments that are collected throughout the year,” says artist Jean Skipper, owner of ARTworks Vass.

Skipper creates jewelry, assemblage artwork, and pottery in her personal studio within the gallery. Many remember Skipper as the owner of Artist Alley, a gallery that was in Southern Pines.

“At ARTworks Vass, we celebrate handmade throughout the year,” says Skipper. “During the holidays, we expand that to include ornaments as miniature handmade works of art that are affordable and highly collectible. This year, more than ever, we want to celebrate in a big way. The last few years have been challenging, and we’re so grateful to be thriving again.”

Artists with all levels of experience professionally are welcome to apply. Jury submission forms and instructions may be found under the FAQ tab at www.ARTworksVass.com.

Those who need additional information may also contact Skipper in the gallery at (910) 245-4129 or Info@ARTworksVass.com.

ARTworks Vass is located at 129 Main St. in Vass. Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with other hours by chance or appointment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days