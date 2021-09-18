ARTworks Vass announces its final call for artists in 2021, and there’s a twist. They’re also issuing a first-time specific call for handmade ornaments.
ARTworks Vass represents a carefully curated collection of the work of more than 80 artists and fine craftspeople. Each year, thousands of handmade ornaments graced the trees in the gallery during the holidays, and this year the gallery is striving to double the size of that collection.
ARTworks Vass strives to add artwork that complements the gallery’s existing collection without duplicating it. Current offerings at ARTworks Vass include paintings, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, fiber art, and more. Jury submissions in all of these categories are accepted year-round, and handmade ornaments are represented in all categories.
“Yes, there are holiday ornaments, but also everyday ornaments that are collected throughout the year,” says artist Jean Skipper, owner of ARTworks Vass.
Skipper creates jewelry, assemblage artwork, and pottery in her personal studio within the gallery. Many remember Skipper as the owner of Artist Alley, a gallery that was in Southern Pines.
“At ARTworks Vass, we celebrate handmade throughout the year,” says Skipper. “During the holidays, we expand that to include ornaments as miniature handmade works of art that are affordable and highly collectible. This year, more than ever, we want to celebrate in a big way. The last few years have been challenging, and we’re so grateful to be thriving again.”
Artists with all levels of experience professionally are welcome to apply. Jury submission forms and instructions may be found under the FAQ tab at www.ARTworksVass.com.
Those who need additional information may also contact Skipper in the gallery at (910) 245-4129 or Info@ARTworksVass.com.
ARTworks Vass is located at 129 Main St. in Vass. Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with other hours by chance or appointment.
