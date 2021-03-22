The Arts Council of Moore County announces the results of the 25th annual Young People’s Fine Arts Festival awards.
High School
The Judge’s Choice award was given to Evelyn Jimenez, of North Moore High School, for her drawing “Mama Nez.”
Drawing
1. Evelyn Jimenez, “Mama Nez,” North Moore High School.
2. Noelle Gilliam, “Skull with a Bubble,” Sandhills Classical Christian School.
3. Claudia Liebergen, “Still Life,” Pinecrest High School.
Honorable Mentions: Tshering Blackwell, “Who Are You?,” The O’Neal School; Zoe Wall, “Wordly Treasures,” Pinecrest High School.
Mixed Medium
1. Abigail Fowler, “Casteel,” North Moore High School.
2. Reagan Adams, “Picking Roses,” The O’Neal School.
3. Tiffany Patino, “Derby Day,” North Moore High School.
Honorable Mentions: Reagan Adams, “A Pawn’s Decision,” The O’Neal School; Mack Mason, “Kisa Gotami,” Union Pines High School.
Painting
1. Avery Ferree, “Train of Thought,” Union Pines High School.
2. Mack Mason, “Motivation,” Union Pines High School.
3. Tshering Blackwell, “Overwhelmed,” The O’Neal School.
Honorable Mentions: Caroline Acker, “Dans la Poitrine,” The O’Neal School; Zoie Jones, “Fumes,” North Moore High School; Abigail Rogers, “Mob Dog” and “Lady With Roses,” North Moore High School; Avery Ferree, “Italian Painter,” Union Pines High School.
Photography and Digital Art
1. Lydia Heinauer, “The Simple Fork,” Union Pines High School.
2. Emma Martindale, “Untitled,” North Moore High School.
3. Isabella Samkin, “Sand Dunes in Abu Dhabi,” Pinecrest High School.
Honorable Mentions: Elena von Hardenberg, “Cyber Tiger, Union Pines High School; Donihya Collins, “Self Portrait, Union Pines High School; Isabella Samkin, “Dunes of China,” Pinecrest High School.
Printmaking
1. Maycee Kimball, “ein Moment in der Natur’, North Moore High School.
2. Avery Ferree, “Companion,” Union Pines High School.
3-D Art
1. Abigail Fowler, “Sapphire,” North Moore High School.
2. Mikaila Waldo, “Minority Innocence,” The O’Neal School.
3. Emily Parks, “House for a Mouse,” Pinecrest High School.
Middle School Awards
The Judge’s Choice Award for middle school entries was given to Ceci Thompson for the mixed medium “Principle Emphasis Through Nature.” She is a student at Crain’s Creek Middle School.
Drawing: Black and White
1. Wyatt Monroe, “The Hunter’s Forest,” Sandhills Classical Christian School.
2. Cassidy Raszkowski, “Untitled,” New Century Middle School.
3. Jyrel Blue, “Principle Movt through Portrait,” Crain’s Creek Middle School.
Honorable Mentions: Arianne Monroe, “Zentange,” West Pine Middle School; Cady Timms, “Zentange,” West Pine Middle School; Olivia Clark, “Apples to Apples,” Sandhills Classical Christian School.
Drawing: Color
1. Natalie Mason, “Element Color through Peace,” Crain’s Creek Middle School.
2. Ceci Thompson, “Principle Unity through Peace,” Crain’s Creek Middle School.
3. Ruby Rhyne, “Cookie Crisp,” West Pine Middle School.
Honorable Mentions: Maddy Stein, “Principle Balance through Logo Design,” Crain’s Creek Middle School; Sadie Enright, “Principle Variety through Peace,” Crain’s Creek Middle School; Paige Greytak, “In the Hole,” The O’Neal School; Peyton Chandler, “Word Art Portrait,” Southern Middle School; Olivia Maurer, “Dia de los Muertos,” STARS Charter School; Ella Hall, “Medieval Sandwich,” STARS Charter School.
Mixed Medium
1. Ceci Thompson, “Principle Emphasis through Nature,” Crain’s Creek Middle School.
2. Katelyn Garner, “Principle Pattern through Nature,” Crain’s Creek Middle School.
3. Chloe Isenhart, “Untitled,” New Century Middle School.
Honorable Mentions: Christina Acker, “Turn on a Light Please,” The O’Neal School; Natalie Mason, “Principle Variety through Picasso,” Crain’s Creek Middle School.
Painting
1. Alyssa Mabe, “Untitled,” New Century Middle School.
2. Carolyn O’Connell, “Untitled,” New Century Middle School.
3. C.J. Dunn, “Van Gogh Berry,” Homeschool
Honorable Mentions: Harper Senff, “Untitled,” New Century Middle School; Khalil McCrimmon, “Ocean Sunset,” Highfalls Elementary School; Gracie Whitley, “Mountains at Night,” Highfalls Elementary School; Caroline Smith, “Untitled,” Westmoore Elementary; Abigail Dimattia, “The Tree,” Faith Academy; Makayla Harper, “Colorwheel,” Elise Middle School; Gavin Freeman, “The Sky is the Limit,” The O’Neal School.
Printmaking
1. Kenyen Noah, “ Pop Art Kermit,” Westmoore Elementary School.
Photography and Digital Art
1. Kaitlyn Ritchie, “Digital Mosaic,” Westmoore Elementary School.
2. Jocelyn Martindale, “Toucan,” Highfalls Elementary School.
3. Joel Fesperman, “Burger and Fries,” Westmoore Elementary School.
Honorable Mentions: Ella Hussey, “Silhouette,” Elise Middle School; David Scott, “Mosaic,” Elise Middle School.
3-D Art
1. Odislame Guerrero Gonzalez, “Alebrije,” Highfalls Elementary School.
2. Carley Hussey, “Untitled,” Westmoore Elementary School.
3. Henley Brewer, “Lizard,” Highfalls Elementary School.
Elementary School Awards
Honorable Mentions were given to Ophelia Fraker and Nathan Lyle, Pinehurst Elementary; Irving Vasquez Hernandez and Piper Stubbs, Carthage Elementary; Rylan Bowen and Elena Gonzalez, Vass-Lakeview Elementary; Zoe Larson, Isla Hamm and Callie Garrison, Episcopal Day School;
De’Von Frederick, Razan Ahmed and Addyson Hennessy, Aberdeen Elementary; Santiago Lynch and Juliette Hunt, STARS; Tatum Powers and Audriana Wiest, Cameron Elementary; Kate Parsons, Andy Murphy and Brooklyn Morgan, Highfalls Elementary; Collins Walker and Isabel Zajkowski, The O’Neal School; Luke Hunter and Caroline Infantolino, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary; Caroline Puga and Otto Guenther, Southern Pines Elementary; Cooper Capps and Katelyn Ledergerber, McDeeds Creek Elementary; Paige Welling and Andres Ventura, West End Elementary; Diane Apolinar, Grace Powell and the entire fifth grade, Academy of Moore; Heidi Harvell, Madalynn Allred and Miley Hussey, Westmoore Elementary; Lillian Garner and Nicole Pulido Rodriguez, Robbins Elementary.
School Awards
Elementary Schools
1. Highfalls Elementary
2. Aberdeen Elementary
3. Academy of Moore
4. Vass-Lakeview Elementary
Middle School
1. Crain’s Creek Middle
Runner-Up: Highfalls Elementary
High School
1. Union Pines High School
Runner-up: North Moore High School
