The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded the Arts Council of Moore County a $10,000 grant to support its 2020-21 visual arts exhibits at Campbell House Galleries. The grant will help fund eight art exhibits by local and regional artists and the annual Young People’s Fine Arts Festival in March 2021.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the arts, whether they are in a small or large, rural or urban area,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “We are proud to support organizations such as the Arts Council of Moore County that are providing opportunities for more people to experience and engage in the arts in their communities.”

“The Arts Council of Moore County is very excited and appreciative of this support, as this is our very first NEA grant, “ said Arts Council executive director Chris Dunn. “During this time of COVID, this grant will go a long way to continue our mission to showcase the many talents of our local artists.”

The current exhibit that runs through Oct. 30 at the Arts Council’s Campbell House Galleries is titled “Art in Quarantine,” which showcases some great artwork created during the COVID quarantine. The next exhibit will be “Moore Art Women” from Nov. 6 through Dec. 19 and will feature local artists, Beth Garrison, Paula Montgomery, Fay Terry and Mary Wright.

Since 1973, the Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) has served Moore County as its leading arts organization, inspiring and strengthening the community through the arts. ACMC showcases more than 500 artists annually, welcomes thousands of visitors to our galleries, and serves more than 15,000 children each year in every county school through various programs.

“Our programs are designed to offer access to the arts for all people, and like our art exhibits, most are free and open to the public,” said Dunn.

For additional information about the Arts Council, call 910-692-2787 or visit MooreArt.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days