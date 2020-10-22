The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded the Arts Council of Moore County a $10,000 grant to support its 2020-21 visual arts exhibits at Campbell House Galleries. The grant will help fund eight art exhibits by local and regional artists and the annual Young People’s Fine Arts Festival in March 2021.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the arts, whether they are in a small or large, rural or urban area,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “We are proud to support organizations such as the Arts Council of Moore County that are providing opportunities for more people to experience and engage in the arts in their communities.”
“The Arts Council of Moore County is very excited and appreciative of this support, as this is our very first NEA grant, “ said Arts Council executive director Chris Dunn. “During this time of COVID, this grant will go a long way to continue our mission to showcase the many talents of our local artists.”
The current exhibit that runs through Oct. 30 at the Arts Council’s Campbell House Galleries is titled “Art in Quarantine,” which showcases some great artwork created during the COVID quarantine. The next exhibit will be “Moore Art Women” from Nov. 6 through Dec. 19 and will feature local artists, Beth Garrison, Paula Montgomery, Fay Terry and Mary Wright.
Since 1973, the Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) has served Moore County as its leading arts organization, inspiring and strengthening the community through the arts. ACMC showcases more than 500 artists annually, welcomes thousands of visitors to our galleries, and serves more than 15,000 children each year in every county school through various programs.
“Our programs are designed to offer access to the arts for all people, and like our art exhibits, most are free and open to the public,” said Dunn.
For additional information about the Arts Council, call 910-692-2787 or visit MooreArt.org.
