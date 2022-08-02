Each year, the Arts Council of Moore County sends out a “Call to Artists” to enter our annual Fine Arts Festival in August. And, each year we are amazed by the creativity and the number of the artists who participate.
This year is no different.
Each year, the Arts Council of Moore County sends out a “Call to Artists” to enter our annual Fine Arts Festival in August. And, each year we are amazed by the creativity and the number of the artists who participate.
This year is no different.
An opening reception open to festival artists and guests will be held Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Campbell House, hosted by the ACMC Board of Trustees. This year’s judge for the festival is Maya Brooks, assistant curator of contemporary art at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Submitted artwork is judged in seven different categories. In the event of rain, the awards ceremony will be canceled and winners will be announced in the media.
Most of the artwork is for sale and will remain on display at Campbell House Galleries from Aug. 5 to 26. The public is welcome to visit weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 20, 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees may vote for the Lee Barrett “People’s Choice” Award. The winner will be announced after Aug. 24.
The Fine Arts Festival began in 1980 with the goals to provide incentive for local artists to improve their techniques and a place to showcase their artwork. Since then, the festival has grown into a major art exhibit featuring works by professional and amateur artists from all over the country.
The festival includes an art competition where the entries are judged and $2,800 in cash prizes and ribbons are awarded. In addition, local businesses and private individuals ae invited to support the festival artists by providing purchase awards, which means they agreed in advance to purchase a piece of art, providing support to the artists and the Arts Council.
Generous sponsors of the festival include the Artists League of the Sandhills, Charles Schwab, Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing, Integrated Ecological Design, Pete and Doris Gulley, of Gulley’s Garden Center, ParsecFinancial, Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines, Robbins, May and Rich LLP, and Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques.
Mark your calendars for an August visit to the Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, to see all the interesting and amazing works that are part of this year’s festival.
For additional information, call the Arts Council at 910-692-ARTS (2787) or visit www.MooreArt.org.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.