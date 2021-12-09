You may know Roy Firestone as a seven-time Emmy Award-winning host of ESPN’s “Up Close Primetime” or public television’s “LA Tonight,” interviewing over 5,000 athletes, musicians, actors and politicians.
You may know Roy from his appearance in the film, “Jerry Maguire,” where he played himself in an unforgettable (and often repeated) scene with Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. Or, you may know Roy from his best-selling books, “Up Close with Roy Firestone” and “Don’t Make Me Cry, Roy.”
But, did you know Roy Firestone is also a performer, humorist and impressionist? For over 20 years, Firestone has performed in more than 2,000 venues, and shared the stage with performers like Josh Groban, Reba McEntire, David Foster and Jon Bon Jovi.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, Firestone will bring his one-man show to Owens Auditorium at the BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College (3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance.
This words “one man” show don’t adequately describe Firestone’s performance. In addition to all the voices he brings to the stage (Frank Sinatra, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, just to name a few), the audience will enjoy video clips of sports legends, funny bloopers and stories from his incredible career.
As a bonus, Firestone will also be joined on stage by Moore County’s own master musician, Paul Murphy. A graduate of Pinecrest High School and former member of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Band, Murphy earned his degree in music composition from UNC at Chapel Hill, his master’s degree from Duke Divinity School, and his doctorate from Hood Theological Seminary. He is currently the pastor of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, but remains active as a composer, arranger and performer on piano, clarinet, saxophone, and bass.
Tickets are on sale now. A limited number of VIP reserved seats are $75 each. Or save $10 per ticket with an “early bird” price for general reserved seats at $40 each ($50 each after Jan. 16).
Tickets can be purchased online at the TicketMeSandhills.com, in person at the Arts Council offices (Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines), or by phoning (910) 692-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.