The Arts Council of Moore County’s May exhibit, “Controlled Burn and Brush Works,” features two vastly different art mediums. One is created with molded clay and intense heat and the other is created with light strokes of a wet brush. For this show, Seagrove Wood Fire NC and the Central Division of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina come together to offer viewers something beautiful and memorable.
Seagrove Wood Fire is a tight-knit community of potters in the Seagrove area. They fire some or all of their work in wood fire kilns. They each have studios and kilns that are available to visit in the Seagrove area, either by appointment or during business hours.
Some of the potters can trace their family history back hundreds of years to farmers who used the local clay to craft their wares. Some learned the craft by apprenticing with local potters. Others have been drawn to the Seagrove community after studying in faraway places. They continue to learn from and support one another as artists.
“Controlled Burn,” a 128-page full color softcover coffee table book detailing the history of wood-fired pottery in the Seagrove area and profiling each of the potters in our group, will be on sale during the exhibition. The book features stunning color photographs of recent work by members of Seagrove Wood Fire NC.
The 13 potters from Seagrove Wood Fire NC exhibiting in this show are Donna Craven, Daniel Johnston, Fred Johnston, Sid Luck, Michael Mahan, Ben Owen, Bayle Owens, Pam Owens, Travis Owens, Vernon Owens, Anne Partna, David Stuempfle and Kate Waltman.
The Watercolor Society of North Carolina (WSNC) is a nonprofit organization founded to encourage and recognize artistic excellence through competitions and by elevating standards in watermedia to increase the visibility and stature of watercolor as an artistic medium. Founded in 1972, the Society started with 18 charter members and grew to a membership of nearly 500. They believe that watercolor—often named "America's medium" because of its popularity— is a great form of expression that is loved and admired by artists and patrons alike.
The Central Division of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina is a skilled group of over 120 professional and amateur painters who demonstrate diversity in technique, subject, and approach. They offer some of the best of watercolor artists, including Alexis Lavine, Lyudmila Tomova, Ryan Fox, David Stickel and many others. They strive to strengthen and promote watercolor throughout the state by hosting workshops featuring nationally recognized artists, by sponsoring juried exhibitions, and by educating artists, collectors, art enthusiasts and the people of North Carolina through informational programs.
“Controlled Burn and Brush Works” is sponsored by Pridie Ariail, Carla and Alan Butler, Frances Campbell, Central Security Systems, Charles Schwab, Healy Wholesale and Ellen Jordan.
The exhibit will be on display May 6 – 27, weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 21, 2 to 4 p.m. A meet-the-artist reception is scheduled Friday May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
