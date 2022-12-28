The Arts Council’s January art exhibit, “Cloth, Canvas and Clay,” features work by the members of the Sandhills Quilters Guild, along with painter Patricia Thomas and potter Marge Holmquest.
The opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit is sponsored by Jane Clark and Durant Holler.
A native of Cameron, Thomas divides her time between Quebec City, Canada, Chapel Hill, and international destinations for her work as a consultant in gender equality and social inclusion. She earned a degree in studio art from UNC-Chapel Hill, where she studied a variety of fine arts mediums, with a concentration in painting. Just before graduation, a chance meeting with a Peace Corps recruiter resulted in a five-year stint in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Afterward she settled in Quebec City, completing her master’s in sociology from Université Laval. She has worked for over 25 years in international development, both as a private consultant and as staff at United Nations headquarters in New York City.
Wherever Thomas has lived, art has been an integral part of her life. Through painting, sketching, photography and journaling, she records moments, impressions and experiences from the countries in which she has lived, worked and traveled. Her focus is now on using these experiences as inspiration for her art.
“My work gives viewers a glimpse of what my story is,” Thomas says, “and hopefully connects in some way to their own.”
Born in Bayonne, N.J., Holmquest taught math and science in elementary and middle schools for 32 years. In addition to teaching, she has also been involved in riding horses and music. With horses, she learned how to fox hunt and competed in dressage, cross country and stadium jumping. In music, she is a member of the New Horizons Band in the Pines and the Corona Tooters, a group that played a couple of Saturdays a month during COVID.
Holmquest’s began creating functional pottery in stoneware clay after seeing a pottery demonstration from an artist-in-residence at the last school where she taught.
“I took some lessons with her and, when I retired, my fellow teachers gave me a wagon full of clay as a present,” says Holmquest.
Since moving to North Carolina in 2013, she has had other great mentors, including Anne Crabbe, potter and owner of One of Kind Gallery in Pinehurst, and Anne Jorgeson, instructor at Montgomery Community College and owner of Raven Pottery and Craft Gallery in Southern Pines.
Also featured in the exhibit is the artistry of members of the Sandhills Quilters Guild. Founded in 1982 as a nonprofit organization whose membership has grown to over 100 members from Moore County and beyond, one of the goals of the guild is to promote and perpetuate the art of quilting through education. Every year, each member donates a quilt to a Sandhills organization, such as Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills, Sandhills Children’s Center and various nursing homes. They meet at 9:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month, and sometimes Saturday, at various locations in Moore County. New members are always welcome. You can learn more at SandhillsQuilters.org.
“Cloth, Canvas and Clay” will be on display at Campbell House Galleries Jan. 6-Feb. 15, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 21. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.