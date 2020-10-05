The Arts Council of Moore County and Parsec Financial Wealth Management announce the presentation of a livestream concert by Boston Brass called “Arts Across America: Community, Together,” Sunday, Oct. 18, at 8:05 p.m.
“The brass quintet will perform from the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee, Mich., while you view the concert on the device of your choice,” says Chris Dunn, executive director of ACMC. “To get your concert link and the best seat in the house, visit www.MooreArt.org. The cost to view the concert is $15. Your concert link will be emailed to you by noon on Oct. 18.”
This real-time/live-streamed performance is being presented by the Arts Council and the Boston Brass in recognition of the COVID-19-related difficulties that presenting organizations and music programs across the country are experiencing. “The Arts Council isn’t immune, as our 2020-21 Classical Concert Series had to be canceled, with no idea of when we’ll be able to present live, in-person concerts again,” says Dunn.
With more than 35 years of international touring behind them, Boston Brass offers a terrific, artistically entertaining “something-for-everyone” program featuring familiar classical works to popular jazz standards, all delivered in a friendly and fun atmosphere.
The ensemble members are Jose Sibaja and Jeff Conner on trumpets, Chris Castellanos on horn, Domingo Pagliuca on trombone, and William Russell on tuba.
For additional information and questions about the Arts Council’s Classical Concert Series, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.