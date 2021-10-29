The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors Lydia and Doug Gill, Judson Theatre Company and Missy and Frank Quis announce the Campbell House Galleries November exhibition, “Brush and Chisel: Equine and More.” The exhibit brings together three innovative artists: Martha Dodd, Morgen Kilbourn and Meridith Martens.

A meet-the-artist opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 18, with weekday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday openings are scheduled on Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing enforced inside Campbell House at all times.

Martha Dodd, a fine artist from Southwest Florida, grew up in Ohio as the daughter of a doctor and an art teacher. An avid horse lover, she earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from Ohio State. After working in the horse industry as a physical therapist for race horses and finding time to draw the horses around her she turned her attention to art. Dodd’s scientific schooling makes her tend to be very representational as an artist.  She says she loves challenges, and has fun with her art. 

“It has come to define me as a person, and I can’t imagine life without it,” she says.

Meridith Martens is equally comfortable with realism and abstract and the infinite range of expression between them. She was born in Illinois, and her Navy family eventually settled in Annapolis, where she combined her love of horses with her artistic talent, and a gifted painter of horses emerged. She attended the New School in New York, the Corcoran in Washington, D.C., and studied under Volang in Paris. As she grew, her work evolved and portraits and abstracts shared her passion. She now resides in Southern Pines and continues to enhance her portfolio with a blend of animal portraits, expressive abstracts and corporate commissions.  

Morgen Kilbourn, a full-time sculptor specializing in equine portraiture, was born in Connecticut and presently lives in Ether. She can’t remember a time when she wasn’t drawing, painting or up to her elbows in clay.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a family that both encouraged and taught art in collegiate and private settings,” Kilbourn says. “My grandfather was a lead repousse sculptor, and my father was a commercial sculptor.”

Be it horses or any animal, Kilbourn says she strives to capture an undeniable likeness and infusing that extra spark of character. 

“I also enjoy giving even the most static poses a dynamic feel,” she says. 

The Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.mooreart.org.

