Kate Curtin, with the Arts Council of Moore County, arranges the paintings and sculptures for the upcoming Young People’s Fine Arts Festival to be held at the Campbell House Galleries in Southern Pines.
The Arts Council of Moore County’s is celebrating 27 years of presenting Moore County’s largest youth art exhibit, the Young People’s Fine Arts Festival. The exhibit features artwork by Moore County students in grades K-12 from public, private, charter and home schools.
Middle and high school students participating in the festival compete for awards in drawing, painting, digital art and photography, mixed media, 3D and printmaking categories. Elementary school students are able to earn honorable mentions. There are also awards for the elementary, middle and high schools with the best body of work.
All artwork will be on display March 3-29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekdays, and Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. There is no admission charge.
An opening night reception will take place Friday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The middle and high school awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m., the same evening.
“We encourage the community to come on out and view our incredible youth talent that we have here in Moore County,” said a spokesperson with the Arts Council of Moore County.
Sponsors of the 2023 Young People’s Fine Arts Festival include 195 American Fusion Cuisine, Bella Filati, Betsy’s Crepes, Paula Caddell, Embers BBQ, Eye Candy Gallery, First Bank, Nature’s Own, Sandhills Pediatrics, Swank Coffee Shoppe, Realty World Properties of the Pines and Whistle Stop.
For more information about the exhibit, contact the Arts Council of Moore County at (910) 692-ARTS (2787) or visit www.MooreArt.org.
