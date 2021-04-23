The Arts Council of Moore County is celebrating 41 years of its popular Fine Arts Festival and is calling all artists to participate.

Sponsored by Artists League of the Sandhills; Brownback and Thomasson, CPA, PLLC; Charles Schwab; Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing; Doris and Pete Gulley/Gulley’s Garden Center; Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques; Parsec Financial Wealth Management; Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines; and Robbins, May and Rich LLP, the exhibit is scheduled for Aug 6-27, at Campbell House Galleries.

This popular event attracts works from artists across the country offering them not only an opportunity to have their work judged, but also the opportunity to display their works to the public.

Hosted by ACMC Board, all festival artists and their guests are invited to the free opening reception on Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Campbell House. The awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

“Knowing that a community-wide celebration may not be possible for the Aug. 6 awards ceremony, if it is deemed necessary, we have plans to bring this exciting event to our arts community online,” says a spokesman.

The judge for this year’s festival will be Molly Boarati, assistant curator at Duke University’s Nasher Museum of Art. Boarati has a master’s degree from Boston University with a focus on Italian Renaissance art. She will make the following awards, at her discretion: Sara Wilson Hodgkins Best in Show ($500); first place in each category ($125); second place in each category ($100); third place in each category ($75); and honorable mention in each category (ribbon).

The Cecilie “Lee” Barrett People’s Choice Award ($200) is named in honor of Lee Barrett’s many years of dedication to making this festival such a success. In addition, local businesses and private individuals are invited to support the festival with purchase awards, which means they will agree, in advance, to purchase a piece of art, thus further supporting the artists and the Arts Council.

Submissions are limited to two per artist and will be received in the following categories: oil; acrylic; watercolor; drawing/pastel; photography; mixed media/printmaking; and 3-D. Entries will be received at Campbell House (482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines) on the following dates: Monday through Friday, July 19-23 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, July 24, (2 to 4 p.m.).

For a brochure and additional information, call (910) 692-2787,or visit www.MooreArt.org.

