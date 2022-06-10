You may know Roy Firestone as a seven-time Emmy Award-winning host of ESPN’s “Up Close Primetime” or public television’s “LA Tonight,” interviewing over 5,000 athletes, musicians, actors and politicians. You may know Firestone from his appearance in the film “Jerry Maguire,” where he played himself in an unforgettable (and often repeated) scene with Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. Or, you may know Firestone from his bestselling books, “Up Close with Roy Firestone” and “Don’t Make Me Cry, Roy.”
But, did you know Roy Firestone is also a performer, humorist, and impressionist? For over 20 years, he has performed in more than 2,000 venues and shared the stage with performers like Josh Groban, Reba McEntire, David Foster and Jon Bon Jovi.
On Saturday, July 16, Firestone will bring his show, “Roy Firestone – A One Man Show,” to Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, at Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Doors open at 7 p.m., for the 7:30 p.m. performance.
In addition to all the voices Firestone brings to the stage, such as Frank Sinatra, Smokey Robinson and Tony Bennett, just to name a few, you will enjoy video clips of sports legends, funny bloopers and stories from his incredible career.
Joining him on stage will be Moore County’s own expert musician Paul Murphy. A graduate of Pinecrest High School and former member of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Band, Paul earned his degree in music composition from UNC Chapel Hill, his master’s degree from Duke Divinity School, and his doctorate from Hood Theological Seminary. He is currently the pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church, and mayor pro tem of Southern Pines, and remains an active composer, arranger and performer on piano, clarinet, saxophone and bass.
Tickets are on sale now. A limited number of VIP reserved seats are $75 each. General reserved seats are $50 each.
Tickets can be purchased online at the TicketMeSandhills.com, in person at the Arts Council offices at the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, or by phone at (910) 692-2787.
Sponsors include Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group, Duke Energy, Rick Norland and Sandhills Community College. For information, call (910) 692-ARTS (2787) or visit MooreArt.org.
