The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors Robert Hill Long and Lina Van Meter and Bob and Jeanne Zimmerman announce “Moore Artful Women,” which will be held at the Campbell House Galleries Nov. 6 to Dec. 19
The exhibit brings together four innovative local artists: potter Beth Garrison and painters Paula Montgomery, Fay Terry and Mary Wright.
A meet-the-artist opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors must reserve a 30-minute time slot. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
“Properly worn masks are required inside Campbell House at all times — no exceptions,” says a spokesman. “Call (910) 692-2787 to reserve your designated time slot.”
A Southern Pines artist and potter, Beth Garrison is O’Neal’s Upper School art teacher.
“The Arts Council is excited to pair her fabulous pottery with the colorful works of this month’s three local artists,” says the spokesman.
Paula Montgomery says she loves art.
“I love to look at it and to create it,” she says. “Santa brought me my first set of oil paints when I was 9, and a couple of years later, I won first place in an art show in my hometown. The painting was an abstract with flowers.”
She says that she has had a love affair with painting flowers ever since.
“My artistic process is largely intuitive,” Montgomery says. “I begin with a design concept and a color scheme. From there, I smear paint on canvas, paper or board using colors that are complementary to the dominant color in my scheme. I loosely sketch in the design and then apply paint and/or paper using brushes and palette knives to develop the composition. I paint and scrape until shapes emerge that are pleasing to my eye.”
Montgomery says her goal is to create images that are her unique creation.
“For me, a rose is not a rose, but merely an inspiration for something yet to come,” she says. “I feel I do my best work when I make it up as I go along.”
Fay Terry and her husband, Bill, have lived in Pinehurst for more than 20 years, and she has been painting for the same length of time.
She says that she seeks scenes and inspiration in her travels.
“It is color that fuels my drive to paint, and there is always a strong connection between what is going on in my life and the high energy colors that speak from my canvas,” she says. “The energetic combinations cause almost a vibratory feeling in the paintings.”
Among her favorite painting spots are France, Maine, St. Simon’s Island and anywhere in the Tar Heel State.
Terry claims that the best thing she has found for her art and continuous creative expression is to paint every day. Her in-home studio has allowed her to paint whenever the whim strikes.
“When you paint every day, you look forward to getting that color on canvas and expressing what is going on in your life and in your world,” she says. “It gives you an opportunity to experiment on a small scale and gradually solve puzzles relating to composition, color, drawing, brush strokes and values.”
Mary Wright graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in graphic design. She was an art director in advertising for several years prior to beginning her freelance art career. She has been a professional artist for more than 20 years in North Carolina, working with acrylics and textiles to create whimsical animals, landscapes, and still life paintings. She pursues her art endeavors while teaching public school art classes for Moore County Schools.
“Helping students develop artistic skill sets and find their passion in art is very fulfilling,” she says.
Wright did not discover her own passion and artistic inclination until later in life and says she believes every young person should have someone to help them discover their passion and talent for art at an early age. Because of her influence several former students have gone on to pursue careers in the fine arts.
Wright currently lives in Southern Pines with her husband. They have two grown sons.
The exhibit will be on display to the public under COVID-19 Phase 3 conditions starting Friday, Nov. 6 through Dec. 19 on weekdays from 9 a.m. a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are Saturday, Nov. 21 and Dec.19 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.mooreart.org.
