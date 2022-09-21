Brandon Criswell Lightning Thief

Brandon Criswell, centerstage in yellow, portrayed Percy Jackson in the Pinecrest Players presentation of The Lightning Thief, the 2022 spring musical at Pinecrest High School. The program was one of several local organizations to receive grassroots grant funding through the Arts Council of Moore County.  Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Arts Council of Moore County awarded over $18,500 in grassroots grants to the following Moore County arts organizations and schools for 2022-2023:

  • Southern Middle School Music Department for its music festival
  • Southern Middle (All County Orchestra) for its all county clinic and concert
  • Moore Philharmonic Orchestra for its 2023 concerts
  • New Horizons Band in the Pines for its music education and performance
  • Town of Southern Pines Recreation and Parks for its after-school arts program
  • Carolina Performing Arts Theater Group for its 2022-23 productions and programs
  • Artists League of the Sandhills for its painting class, “Try It, You’ll Like It”
  • Friends of Weymouth for its 2022-23 performances
  • Judson Theatre Company for operating expenses
  • Moore County Choral Society for its 2022-23 concerts
  • North Moore High School for its spring musical
  • Pinecrest High School for its after-school theatre workshop
  • STARS Charter for its after-school dance program
  • The Sunrise Theater for its live theater production and musical
  • Union Pines High School for its after-school theatre workshop

