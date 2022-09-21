Brandon Criswell, centerstage in yellow, portrayed Percy Jackson in the Pinecrest Players presentation of The Lightning Thief, the 2022 spring musical at Pinecrest High School. The program was one of several local organizations to receive grassroots grant funding through the Arts Council of Moore County. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
The Arts Council of Moore County awarded over $18,500 in grassroots grants to the following Moore County arts organizations and schools for 2022-2023:
Southern Middle School Music Department for its music festival
Southern Middle (All County Orchestra) for its all county clinic and concert
Moore Philharmonic Orchestra for its 2023 concerts
New Horizons Band in the Pines for its music education and performance
Town of Southern Pines Recreation and Parks for its after-school arts program
Carolina Performing Arts Theater Group for its 2022-23 productions and programs
Artists League of the Sandhills for its painting class, “Try It, You’ll Like It”
Friends of Weymouth for its 2022-23 performances
Judson Theatre Company for operating expenses
Moore County Choral Society for its 2022-23 concerts
North Moore High School for its spring musical
Pinecrest High School for its after-school theatre workshop
STARS Charter for its after-school dance program
The Sunrise Theater for its live theater production and musical
Union Pines High School for its after-school theatre workshop
In 1977, the NC Arts Council created the Grassroots Arts Program to provide all North Carolinians with access to quality arts experiences. The program distributes funds for the arts in all 100 counties primarily through partnerships with local arts councils. The Arts Council of Moore County serves as NCAC’s county partner in awarding these subgrants for local arts projects in Moore County.
Due to the ongoing stress that COVID-19 has placed on all arts organizations, NCAC adjusted the grassroots guidelines this year to help stabilize the state’s arts infrastructure. This allowed the Arts Council to give subgrant priority to Moore County’s community arts organizations for their operational use.
To be eligible for a grassroots grant, nonprofit organizations must produce quality arts programs that provide community benefit. The grants require that matching funds be raised by the applicant organization.
For more information about the Grassroots Grant Program for Moore County, contact the ACMC at 910-692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
