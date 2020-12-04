The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million of the federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The North Carolina Arts Council (NCAC) distributed these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than one million people.
As NCAC’s partner, the Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) was charged with sub-granting $57,676 to Moore County’s eligible, nonprofit arts organizations.
The North Carolina CARES for the Arts grant is to reimburse expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. Revenue losses were not considered for mitigation, and the grant could not reimburse expenses already paid for by other federal relief funds such as PPP loans, direct grants from the NEA, and stimulus grants issued by the North Carolina Arts Council.
The following arts organizations were awarded NC CARES for Arts grants ranging from $1,000 to over $14,000 to help offset business disruption and/or expenses incurred due to COVID-19: Artists League of the Sandhills, Authors in Moore Schools, Carolina Philharmonic, Classical Design Foundation, Encore Center, Golf Capital Chorus, Judson Theatre Company, Longleaf Cultural Theatre Ensemble, Moore County Choral Society, Moore Philharmonic Orchestra, Sandhills Quilters Guild, Sandhills Repertory Theatre, Sunrise Theater, The Rooster’s Wife and Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities.
Grant amounts were determined by the percentage of the total expenses for all applying organizations. Several arts organizations were not eligible for funding because COVID-19 forced them to cancel all their operations resulting in no expenses to reimburse.
“We are grateful to our elected officials for the support during this time, as it confirms the value the arts contribute to Moore County’s economy and quality of life,” says Chris Dunn, executive director of ACMC.
Since 1973, the Arts Council of Moore County has served Moore County as its leading arts organization, inspiring and strengthening our community through the arts. In addition to partnering with the NCAC, ACMC features more than 500 artists at Campbell House Galleries, serves more than 15,000 children annually in our schools, presents concerts by world-class musicians, and awards scholarships to talented children. Learn more at www.MooreArt.org.
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. NCAC is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity.
NCAC also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. NCAC has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. Learn more at www.NCArts.org.
