The Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) has awarded more than $10,000 in Grassroots Grants to the following Moore County arts organizations and schools for 2021-2022:

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation, Mini Master’s Art Camp; Carolina Performing Arts Theater Group, theater productions and programs; Judson Theatre Company, operating expenses; Males of Distinction Youth Program, after-school arts program; Moore County Choral Society, spring 2022 concert; Moore Philharmonic Orchestra 2022 concerts; New Horizons Band in the Pines , 2021-22 concerts; North Moore High School Theatre, after-school theater program; Pinecrest High School Theatre, after-school theater workshop; Sandhills Theatre Arts School, after-school dance program; Southern Middle, all county orchestra clinic; Union Pines High School, after-school theater workshop.

In 1977, the N.C. Arts Council (NCAC) created the Grassroots Arts Program to provide all North Carolinians with access to quality arts experiences. The program distributes funds for the arts in all 100 counties primarily through partnerships with local arts councils. ACMC serves as NCAC’s county partner in awarding these sub-grants for local arts projects in Moore County.

To be eligible for a Grassroots Grant, nonprofit organizations must produce quality arts programs that provide community benefit. The grants require that matching funds be raised by the applicant organization.

For more information about the Grassroots Grant Program for Moore County, contact the ACMC at (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.

