The Arts Council of Moore County is proud to partner with the NC Arts Council to award $15,800 in Artist Support Grants (ASG) for Region 12, which consist of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties.
ASG provides direct support to individual artists to fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create new work, improve their arts business, receive training, or bring their work to new audiences.
This year, eight artists received grants in amounts ranging from $1,250 to $2,500. The Region 12 artists who were awarded 2022-23 ASG grants are:
• Sean Bergesen (Moore County) for a film project and online film courses
• Richard Dean Cutright Jr. (Stanly County) to purchase a computer and software to record new music
• Vanessa Grebe (Moore County) for art supplies to create a new body of work
• Susan Lackey (Stanly County) to upgrade equipment to create larger artwork
• Kelly Martin (Moore County) for supplies to install a large sculpture
• Desmond McRae (Moore County) for training at Gat3 Studios’ music recording program
• Eric D. Wells (Union County) to record and mix new music
• Sydney Williams (Montgomery County) to upgrade equipment in her pottery studio
ASG was revamped in 2020 to offer artists help during and following the COVID pandemic. The program is managed by the NC Arts Council through partnerships with other arts councils divided into 18 statewide regions. The Arts Council of Moore County is the lead partner for Region 12.
All ASG applications are evaluated by a panel consisting of discipline-based artists and arts professionals not associated with any Region 12 partner. The grant awards are based on the artist’s overall excellence and talent in their art form and how the proposed project will benefit the artist’s professional growth.
Artists at any stage of their careers are eligible to apply in all art disciplines, such as visual arts and crafts, traditional art forms, music, film, drama, writing, and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase or upgrading of equipment and materials, website and other promotions, professional development workshops, and more.
For more information about ASG and how to apply next year, visit MooreArt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.