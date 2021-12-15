The Arts Council of Moore County partners with the N.C. Arts Council to award $16,276 in Artist Support Grants (ASG) for Region 12, which consist of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly, and Union counties.
ASG provides direct support to individual artists to fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create new work, improve their business operations, or bring their work to new audiences.
This year, the grant amounts ranged from $500 to $1,888. The Region 12 artists who were awarded 2021-22 ASG grants are:
• Josh Barkey (Union County) for studio time and musicians to create new music
• Jennifer Brogdon (Stanly County) for a writing mentorship with author Helena Sorensen
• Allison Daniel (Moore County) to purchase finished clay bodies to create new pottery
• Megan DeLaura (Union County) to attend the Yale Women’s Leadership Program
• Christine Jepsen (Moore County) to purchase tools to create larger scale artwork
• Jennie Lorette Keatts (Moore County) to purchase tools to enhance new jewelry creations
• Angela Lubinecky (Union County) for a website upgrade and specialty studio lights
• Luke Russell (Union County) to self-publish two graphic novels & convention booth rental
• Lorraine Turi (Union County) to purchase new computer to create photographic collages
• Arlynn Zachary (Union County) to purchase new camera to create new screen dance work and expand dance photography portfolio
• Nanette Zeller (Moore County) to purchase new camera body to capture better reference photographs for new textile artwork
ASG (formerly the Regional Artist Project Grant) was revamped in 2020 to offer artists help during and following the COVID pandemic. The program is managed by the N.C. Arts Council through partnerships with other arts councils divided into 18 statewide regions. The Arts Council of Moore County is the lead partner for Region 12.
Artists at any stage of their careers are eligible to apply in all art disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music, composition, film, literature or playwriting, choreography and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, professional development workshops, and more.
For more information about ASG and how to apply next year, visit MooreArt.org.
