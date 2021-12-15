The Arts Council of Moore County partners with the N.C. Arts Council to award $16,276 in Artist Support Grants (ASG) for Region 12, which consist of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly, and Union counties.

ASG provides direct support to individual artists to fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create new work, improve their business operations, or bring their work to new audiences.

This year, the grant amounts ranged from $500 to $1,888. The Region 12 artists who were awarded 2021-22 ASG grants are:

• Josh Barkey (Union County) for studio time and musicians to create new music

• Jennifer Brogdon (Stanly County) for a writing mentorship with author Helena Sorensen

• Allison Daniel (Moore County) to purchase finished clay bodies to create new pottery

• Megan DeLaura (Union County) to attend the Yale Women’s Leadership Program

• Christine Jepsen (Moore County) to purchase tools to create larger scale artwork

• Jennie Lorette Keatts (Moore County) to purchase tools to enhance new jewelry creations

• Angela Lubinecky (Union County) for a website upgrade and specialty studio lights

• Luke Russell (Union County) to self-publish two graphic novels & convention booth rental

• Lorraine Turi (Union County) to purchase new computer to create photographic collages

• Arlynn Zachary (Union County) to purchase new camera to create new screen dance work and expand dance photography portfolio

• Nanette Zeller (Moore County) to purchase new camera body to capture better reference photographs for new textile artwork

ASG (formerly the Regional Artist Project Grant) was revamped in 2020 to offer artists help during and following the COVID pandemic. The program is managed by the N.C. Arts Council through partnerships with other arts councils divided into 18 statewide regions. The Arts Council of Moore County is the lead partner for Region 12.

Artists at any stage of their careers are eligible to apply in all art disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music, composition, film, literature or playwriting, choreography and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, professional development workshops, and more.

For more information about ASG and how to apply next year, visit MooreArt.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days