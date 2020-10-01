The Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) ihas awarded more than $10,000 in Grassroots Grants to the following Moore County arts organizations and schools for 2020-2021:
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation (mini-master’s art camp); Carolina Performing Arts Theater Group (theater productions and programs); Judson Theatre Company (operating expenses); Moore County Choral Society (spring concert for 2021); Moore Philharmonic Orchestra (2021 concerts); Pinecrest High School Theatre (after-school theater workshop); Sandhills Theatre Arts School (after-school dance program); Southern Pines Recreation and Parks (after-school art projects and camps); Union Pines High School (after-school theater workshop).
In 1977, the N.C. Arts Council (NCAC) created the Grassroots Arts Program to provide all North Carolinians with access to quality arts experiences. The program distributes funds for the arts in all 100 counties, primarily through partnerships with local arts councils. ACMC serves as NCAC’s county partner in awarding these sub-grants for local arts projects in Moore County.
Due to the ongoing stress that COVID-19 has placed on all arts organizations, NCAC adjusted the guidelines this year to help stabilize the state’s arts infrastructure. This allowed ACMC to give sub-grant priority to Moore County’s community arts organizations for their operational use.
To be eligible for a Grassroots Grant, nonprofit organizations must produce quality arts programs that provide community benefit. The grants require that matching funds be raised by the applicant organization.
For more information about the Grassroots Grant Program for Moore County, contact the ACMC at (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
