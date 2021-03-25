The Arts Council of Moore County announces the 2021 winners of the Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarships.
With 23 outstanding applicants requesting more than $16,000, the scholarship panel faced a big challenge in choosing among so many talented students.
They awarded $4,500 to the following 11 students:
• Laila Al Owais, of Cameron, received a scholarship to attend the UNCSA Summer Dance Intensive. Laila is a ninth-grader at STARS Charter School.
• Emily Carson, of Carthage, received a Laine Lea Classical Ballet Award to attend the Gary Taylor Dance Summer Intensive. She is a 10th-grader at Union Pines High School.
• Reese Fisher, of Southern Pines, received a Laine Lea Classical Ballet Award to attend the Gary Taylor Dance Summer Intensive. She is a 10th-grader at The O’Neal School.
• Kate Gilpin, of West End, received a Laine Lea Classical Ballet Award to study ballet pointe with Jan Burkhardt. She is a 10th-grader in Gilpin Academy.
• Newnew Hong, of Pinehurst, received a scholarship to study piano with Dr. Kristina Henckel. Newnew is a sixth-grader at The O’Neal School.
• Kylie Lane, of Aberdeen, received the Carol Lawson Rouhier Award to take art lessons from Kendall Smith at Kids Classes Online. Kylie is an eighth-grader at Southern Middle School.
• Kayla Marshall, of Whispering Pines, received a Laine Lea Classical Ballet Award to attend the Gary Taylor Dance Summer Intensive. She is a seventh-grader at STARS Charter School.
• Coryna Popoca, of Robbins, received a scholarship to attend the N.C. State Young Writer’s Workshop. Coryna is a sixth-grader at Elise Middle School.
• Shion Strickland, of Southern Pines, received a scholarship to study violin with Karen Lewis. Shion is an 11th-grader at Pinecrest High School.
• Hazel Thompson, of Pinehurst, received a scholarship to attend the musical theater acting camp at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Hazel is a ninth-grader at Pinecrest High School.
• Allie Wicker, of West End, received a scholarship to study piano with Nancy Eaton. Allie is a seventh-grader at Eastern Sky Academy.
The Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship Program awards funds to Moore County middle and high school students based on a demonstrated talent in the arts. The funds may be used for attendance to a summer arts program or private lessons with an art, music or dance instructor. In total, the Arts Council has awarded 161 scholarships and more than $58,000 to talented middle and high schools students.
The scholarship program was established in 2000 to honor the memory of Harry Barnes and Vaud A. Travis III. Three additional funds have since been added to offer awards in specific arts areas: the Carol Lawson Rouhier Visual Arts Scholarship Fund, the Sara Schrock Theatre Scholarship Fund, and the Laine Lea Classical Ballet Scholarship Fund.
If you would like to help grow the Arts Council’s scholarship fund and support a future musician, artist, dancer, actor, or writer, contact us at (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
