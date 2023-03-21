The Arts Council of Moore County’s is celebrating 27 years of presenting Moore County’s largest youth art exhibit, the Young People’s Fine Arts Festival. The exhibit features artwork by Moore County students in grades K-12 from public, private, charter and home schools.
All artwork will be on display through March 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekdays, and Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. There is no admission charge.
High School Awards
Judge’s Choice: Sam Ray, “Self Portrait,” Pinecrest
Drawing: 1. Sam Ray, “Self Portrait,” Pinecrest; 2. Bella Rivas, “Frustration,” Pinecrest; 3. Kat Hardin, “Hat Hair,” Union Pines; honorable mentions were presented to Eden Young, “Out in the Field,” The O’Neal School; Jane Nguyen, “Winter Owl,” The O’Neal School; Jane Nguyen, “Who Let the Cat out of the Bag,” The O’Neal School; Juliana Brewer, “Self-Portrait,” Union Pines; Ceci Thompson, “Willing Imprisonment,” Union Pines; Kennedi Hamner, “Happy Lil Thanksgiving Pumpkins,” The O’Neal School; Virgie Stewart, “His Mug and his Pipe,” Sandhills Classical Christian
Mixed Medium: 1. Zoie Jones, “Stuck,” North Moore; 2. Tyler Downer, “Teamwork, Forgiveness, Kindness, Love, Social Intelligence,” STARS; 3. Clara Stanley, “Memories,” Union Pines
Painting: 1. Noelle Gilliam, “Dog in the Veil,” Sandhills Classical Christian; 2. Zakia Gaha, “Trapped,” North Moore; 3. Sarah Kennedy, “Still Life,” Pinecrest; honorable mention Audrey Severtson, “Special Moment,” Pinecrest
Photography and Digital Art: 1. Ava Wilson, “Black Nothingness,” North Moore; 2. Vee Fusco, “Transcendental,” Union Pines; 3. Erin Haralson, “Ophelia,” Pinecrest
Printmaking: 1. Mackenzie Swanson, “Untitled,” Union Pines; 2. Ava Weber, “Untitled,” Pinecrest; 3. Ceci Thompson, “Untitled,” Union Pines; honorable mention Madison Bliss, “Limited Time,” Pinecrest
3-D Art: 1. Elexis Hoyt, “Trashtopia,” North Moore; 2. Zoie Jones, “March 13, 2020,” North Moore; 3. Reiley Johnson, “Starry Eyed,” The O’Neal School; honorable mentions were presented to Elexis Hoyt, “Abandonment,” North Moore; Norah Campbell, Macy Heaser, Ky Lane, Ryan Mallon for “Sir Gregory III, King of the Ocean,” Pinecrest
Middle School Awards
Judge’s Choice: Mady Peoples, “Drama Llama,” Highfalls
Drawing: 1. Sophia Baker, “Thundercloud,” Sandhills Classical Christian; 1. Reileigh Lofton, “BB-8,” New Century; 2. Lucy Lycans, “Surrealism Treehouse,” STARS; 3. Joy Derrick, “Snowman,” Southern Middle; honorable mentions were presented to Abbey Rhodes, “Stag Beetle,” Sandhills Classical Christian; Sophia Baker, “Feather,” Sandhills Classical Christian; Nadezhda Izotova, “Duck and Puppy,” STARS; Kaya Haynes, “Self-Portrait,” Southern Middle; Joyce Ngai, “Untitled,” Elise; Aliyah Cisneros, “Dragon Eye,” STARS; Katherine Hernandez, “Language Lane,” West Pine; McKenzie Harris, “Untitled,” Crain’s Creek
Mixed Medium: 1. Danielle Casp, “Suminagashi Zentangle,” West Pine; 2. Emeli Michael, “Harlem Homelessness,” The O’Neal School; 3. Amelia Lumgair, “Untitled,” New Century; Tanner Massey, “Self-Portrait,” The O’Neal School; Leila Fechserboot, “Mixed Media,” Crain’s Creek
Painting: 1. Andrew Miller, “Peace,” The O’Neal School; 2. Katelynn Lederguber, “The Jiazu long,” New Century; 3. Kailynn Cochran, “The Mane of Flags,” Westmoore; honorable mentions were presented to Newnew Hong, “Untitled,” The O’Neal School; Gianna Maheu, “Small Walks in Big Woods,” The O’Neal School; Adison Blanchet, “Untitled,” Southern Middle; Promise Dockery, “Street Work,” New Century; Caleigh Conlin, “A Rescue’s Revival,” Carrollton Latin
Photography and Digital Art: 1. Chasity Atkinson, “Untitled,” Westmoore; 2. Khloe Marley, “Untitled,” Westmoore; 3. Jaxon Spivey, “Out of this World,” Highfalls; honorable mention Skyler Roberts, “Untitled,” Elise
Printmaking: 1. Constance Brown, “Untitled,” Highfalls; 2. Penelope Lipscomb, “Flowers,” STARS; 3. Emma Hazelton, “Moon Dala,” STARS
3-D Art: 1. Mady Peoples, “Drama Llama,” Highfalls; 2. Jackson Cole, “Untitled,” New Century; 3. Taylor Brown, “Lemur,” Highfalls; honorable mentions were presented to Brayden Holder, “Untitled,” Highfalls;
Lawson Barrett, Danielle Casp, Mikayla Voltz, Emily Regtuyt for “Pop Art Violin,” West Pine; Dalton Thomas, “Parrot,” STARS; Jennings Russell, “Platypus,” Highfalls; Hollie Saunders, “Extraterrestrial,” Highfalls; Kailynn Cochran, “Snakey Basket,” Westmoore.
Elementary School Awards
Honorable mention awards were also presented to David Warden, Pinehurst Elementary; Anna Schloesser, Pinehurst Elementary; Maggie West, Carthage Elementary; Juaquin Rodas, Carthage Elementary; Kinlee Venable, Vass-Lakeview Elementary; Ryah Ader, Vass-Lakeview Elementary; Bella Dorsch, Episcopal Day School; Alex Amigo, Episcopal Day School; Emily Schwerin’s Class, Episcopal Day School; Claire Greene, Aberdeen Elementary; Paisley Radin, Aberdeen Elementary; Nella Templeton, STARS; Tre Grabos, STARS; Daulten Donathen, Cameron Elementary; Joselyn Beltam, Cameron Elementary; Mattie Caviness, Highfalls Elementary; Jackson Brixey, Highfalls Elementary; Patsy Turner, Highfalls Elementary; Theo Elwell, The O’Neal School; Emery Sinclair, The O’Neal School; Grace Ames, The O’Neal School; Adrienne Geurts, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary; Hendrix Yang, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary; Mary Alice Clendenin, Sandhills Farm-Life Elementary; Ava Ford, Southern Pines Elementary; Phoenix Zane, Southern Pines Elementary; Coen Akrami, McDeeds Creek Elementary; Ayla Young, McDeeds Creek Elementary; Aviana McMurrough, McDeeds Creek Elementary; Avery Soto Enriquez, West End Elementary; Reese Gatling, West End Elementary; Tommy Gorczynski, Academy of Moore; Third Grade Collaborative, Academy of Moore; Mia Janker, Academy of Moore; Heidi Harvell, Westmoore Elementary; River Stalker, Westmoore Elementary; Brayden Morgan, Westmoore Elementary; Arianna Peralta Gallegos, Robbins Elementary; Kimberly Vera Estrada, Robbins Elementary; Talmadge Garner, Robbins Elementary; Henry Swardz, Moore Montessori; Charlie Harder, Moore Montessori; Savannah Thomas, West Pine Elementary; Connor Ramirez, West Pine Elementary; Willow Blackard, Heritage Christian Academy
‘Best Body of Work’ Awards
Elementary School
1. Highfalls, Brianna Scott
2. Episcopal Day, Susan Baer
3. Academy of Moore, Judy Browne
4. Sandhills FarmLife, Victoria Vaccaro
Middle School
1. Highfalls, Brianna Scott
Runner-Up New Century, Brandon Clothier
High School
1. Pinecrest, Christine Wilson and Ellen Duncan
Runner-up North Moore, Dawn Priest
