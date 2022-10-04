The Arts Council of Moore County announces a Plein Air Watercolor workshop conducted by Ellen Burke on beautiful Marilee Farm, located in Southern Pines beautiful horse country. The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ellen Burke is an art educator with 37 years of experience as a studio instructor and fine and performing arts administrator. In addition to teaching in Massachusetts, she was an adjunct instructor in art education at the New Hampshire Art Institute.
Since moving to Pinehurst, she has presented art lectures at local galleries and teaches small group art lessons to children and adults. She will encourage and guide participants in finding their subject and composition to create their unique painting of the Marilee Farm experience. Whether creating a fully developed painting or creating sketches in ink and watercolor, capturing the rich vibrant colors of autumn is a delightful experience.
Tuition is $50 including painting boards, basic watercolors and palettes, brushes, and water containers. Lunch is also included. Participants are encouraged to bring a small folding stool or blanket to sit on. Tables and seating will be provided for working out of the sun. Participants will meet at 9:30 a.m., at Campbell House, and be guided to the workshop. The workshop is limited to 12 participants
For more information and registration, contact the Arts Council of Moore County at (910) 692-ARTS(2787) or visit the website www.MooreArt.org.
