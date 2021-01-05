The Arts Council of Moore County, along with sponsors John and Catherine Earp, announce the Campbell House Galleries January exhibition “Three Women: Many Visions.”
The exhibit brings together three innovative artists: Joy McGugan, Sandy Stratil and Martha Tournas.
The exhibit opens on Jan. 8 and runs through Jan. 29. “Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, we regret that the usual Friday night opening will not take place,” says Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council. “Please join us for a Facebook live opening reception on Friday, Jan. 8, at www.Facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil.”
Gallery weekday hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an opening scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Lumberton artist Joy McGugan grew up in Hamlet. McGugan had a love of drawing from an early age, and her parents were a constant source of encouragement. Her businessman father, an artist at heart, saw that she received private and group lessons. After majoring in printmaking, with a minor in painting, at Pembroke State University (now UNC Pembroke), she taught in public schools in Robeson County. After retiring, she has been busy exploring and creating her own art.
Always thinking of herself as a painter, McGugan recently began to study the camera and how to create art with it. Her paintings include mixed media, textual elements and bold brush strokes. Favorite subject matter includes florals, portraits and the occasional landscape, with a sentimental attachment of objects in each work. After receiving an artist project grant, she started a new series based on her photographs and paintings inspired by them. Pieces of this series will appear in the exhibition.
Sandy Stratil, a watermedia artist, presently lives in Whispering Pines. Holding master’s degrees in English and arts education from Morehead State University in Kentucky, she taught at both the high school and college levels. In retirement, she has also taught at the Artists League of the Sandhills.
Stratil has shown in many regional, state and national exhibits, and her works are in many private collections. In her longstanding series called “Family Matters,” she explores relationships through the media of photo-transfers and collage. A recent series called “Journey” is based on her travels and experiences. Working in both watercolor and acrylic, her love of photo-transfers and collage has taken over in recent years.
Pinehurst artist Martha Tournas is a member of and has exhibited with the Newport Art Museum and the Wickford and Conanicut Island Art Association in Rhode Island, as well as the Westport Art Group in Massachusetts. Her watercolors present her vision of nature’s glory in composition of flowers, leaves, fruits and vegetables in a representational style.
Tournas’ subjects are delicately painted with the beauty of detail in color and line, offering paintings that enrich and stimulate the imagination and emotions. Petunias, lilies, poppies, pineapples and pears are just a few of the many subjects in her works.
The Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.mooreart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.