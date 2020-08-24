Due to COVID-19, the Arts Council of Moore County’s Campbell House Galleries celebrated the opening of the 40th annual Fine Arts Festival with an online opening awards ceremony on Aug. 7.
This large showcase of art was sponsored by Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing; Pete and Doris Gulley; Gulley’s Garden Center; ParsecFinancial Wealth Management; Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines; Robbins, May and Rich LLP; Brownback and Thomasson, CPA, PLLC; Nature’s Own; and Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques.
Lori Lorion, professor and coordinator of the Visual Arts Department and Hastings Art Gallery at Sandhill Community College judged all 160 entries and awarded first-, second- and third-place awards as well as honorable mention ribbons in seven categories. She also selected the “Best in Show” Award. In total, more $2,800 cash prizes were awarded.
For the 2020 Sara Wilson Hodgkins “Best in Show” Award, Lorion selected the watercolor entry by Lynn Ponto-Peterson, from Batesville, Ark., called, “A Little Peanut Thief.”
The People’s Choice Award went to Paula Parke for her mixed media piece titled “My Little Town.”
The 2019 winners in each category are as follows:
Oil
1. Rich Flanegan (Pinehurst), “A Solitary Season”; 2. Waitsel Smith (Lenoir), “Beech Tree”; 3. Gerard Catapano (Southern Pines), “Summer House Monhegan, Maine”; honorable mention: Lynn Goldhammer (Pinehurst), “Orange Poppy”; Harry Neely (Southern Pines), “Dandelions and Marbles”; Jude Winkley (Pinehurst), “Embers in the Ashes.”
Watercolor
1. Lynn Ponto-Peterson (Batesville, AR), “A Little Peanut Thief”; 2. Ellen Burke (Pinehurst), “Plant a Radish Get a Radish”; 3. Patti Rank (Pinehurst), “Baby Pelican”; honorable mention, Ellen Burke (Pinehurst), “Pears.”
Acrylic
This award is given in memory of Deborah Kline, who passed away in 2019 from ALS. In addition to her business degrees, Kline also earned a fine arts degree. Her artwork is in private collections all over the country, and she was a part of several solo and juried shows.
“Thanks to a gift from Debby’s friend, Dr. Tommy McDonell, we are proud to honor Debby in this way,” says a spokesman for the Arts Council.
1. Sue Byrd (Southern Pines), “Any Resemblance”; 2. Jordan Baker (Southern Pines), “Windswept”; 3. Jordan Baker (Southern Pines), “The Impact of Optimism”; honorable mention, Paula Spinner (Pinehurst), “Mom at 87.”
Drawing/Pastel
1. Steve Opet (Fayetteville), “Julia’s Kitchen”; 2. Betty Hendrix (Whispering Pines), “Tidal Flow”; 3. Shannon Shreve (Montague, Mass.), “Sophie”; honorable mention, Laureen Kirk (Aberdeen), “Attitudes.”
Mixed Media/Printmaking
1. Paula Parke (Southern Pines), “My Little Town”; 2. Leslie Bailey (Pinehurst), “Inner Struggle Storm”; 3. Leslie Bailey (Pinehurst), “Deep Reflective Pools”; honorable mention, Sandy Stratil (Whispering Pines), “Spectre.”
Photography
1. Robert Hunsicker (Southern Pines), “Horsepower”; 2. Mandy Hambel (West End), “Waiting”; 3. Robert Hill Long (Southern Pines), “Goodbye Lisa”; honorable mention, Lori Foringer (Centerville), “Untitled”; Michael Stratil (Whispering Pines), “Reflections.”
3-Dimensional
1. Eleanor Gallagher (Southern Pines), “Barnyard Buddies”; 2. Eleanor Gallagher (Southern Pines), “Long Arm Tribe.”
Purchase Awards
In addition to the judges’ awards, local businesses and individuals support the artists in the festival by providing a purchase award, which is a pledge to purchase artwork prior to the festival. In addition to having their artwork sold, the artists also receive a ribbon.
The following artists received a 2020 Purchase Award:
- Christy Adeimy (Pinebluff), “Paths Unknown” (photograph), provided by John Wiedmer and Cathy Carter of Jay-Kar Contracting.
- Leslie Bailey (Pinehurst), “Inner Struggle Storm” (mixed media), provided by Milton and Anna Pilson, of 195 American Fusion Cuisine.
- Leslie Bailey (Pinehurst), “Deep Reflective Pools” (mixed media), provided by Milton and Anna Pilson, of 195 American Fusion Cuisine.
- Ellen Burke (Pinehurst), “Pears” (watercolor), provided by Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines.
- Cindy Edgar (Pinehurst), “I’m Still Hungry” (oil), provided by Stuart Fulghum, of KFS Design.
- Sharon Ferguson (West End), “Rainy Day in the Sandhills” (drawing), provided by Susan Gaines.
- Doris Gulley (Southern Pines), “Serene Roses” (acrylic), provided by Michael Holden, of Michael R. Holden, PLLC.
- Courtney Herndon (Pinehurst), “Pond in Spring” (oil), provided by Rick Norland.
- Robert Hunsiker (Southern Pines), “Horsepower” (photograph), provided by Dr. Bill Terry, of the Women’s Care Center.
- Tommy B. McDonell (Pinehurst), “Don’t Give Up” (mixed media), provided by Paula Weiss.
- Lynn McGugan (Southern Pines), “Moore County Hounds” (photograph), provided by John Dowd, of Whistle Stop Press.
- Bernadette Mitchell (Southern Pines), “Magnolia” (watercolor), provided by Pinky Doyle, Re/Max of the Pines.
- Paula Montgomery (Pinehurst), “Karma Camelia” (oil), provided by Milton and Anna Pilson, of 195 American Fusion Cuisine.
- Lois Pollard (Pinehurst), “Iris” (oil), provided by Mrs. John Daughtridge.
- Lois Pollard (Pinehurst), “Soiree A Paris” (oil), provided by Denis McCullough, of Denis McCullough Interior Design.
- Shannon Shreve (Montague, Mass.), “Sophie” (pastel), provided by Mrs. John Daughtridge.
- Andrea Schmidt (Southern Pines), “Yellow Iris” (watercolor), provided by Mrs. John Daughtridge.
- Andrea Schmidt (Southern Pines), “To A Wild Rose” (watercolor), provided by Mrs. John Daughtridge.
- Debra Rhodes Smith (Pinehurst), “A Bird’s Eye View” (photograph), provided by Dr. Tommy McDonell.
- Daniel Williams (Rockingham)m “De Niro” (drawing), provided by Mickey Walker.
The artwork in the Fine Arts Festival remains on display at Campbell House Galleries (482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines) through August 28 (weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The gallery is free and open to the public.
