The Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) announces that application forms and grant guidelines for Artist Support Grants (grants for individual artists) for 2021-2022 will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8.
At that time forms may be downloaded from ACMC’s website at MooreArt.org or they may be picked up at ACMC’s office on weekdays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
“We will also email and mail applications and guidelines upon request,” says a spokesman.
Completed applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Workshops for interested artists will be offered on both Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept.16, at 5:30 p.m. from Campbell House and presented simultaneously in person or via Zoom. Campbell House is located at 482 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. To register for either Zoom or in person presentation, please RSVP by phone at (910) 692-2787 no later than Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m.
These grants support artists in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers.
The Artist Support Grant program is managed through a partnership with the Arts Council of Moore County to serve artists in Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council.
Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for grants in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music composition, film/video, literature and playwriting, choreography and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops.
For questions or to RSVP for the online grant workshops, contact ACMC at (910) 692-2787 or acmc@mooreart.org.
