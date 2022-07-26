Calling all artists! The Arts Council of Moore County announces that applications for the Artist Support Grants (ASG) are now available to artists living in Region 12, which includes Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties.
Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for ASG in all disciplines, such as visual art, crafts, music, film/video, writing and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops.
Artists may download the application at MooreArt.org, or you can pick up an application at the Arts Council’s offices on weekdays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Upon request, you may also receive an application via email or mail.
The deadline for completed grant applications is 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14.
The ASG grant supports individual artists (and small, unincorporated groups of collaborating artists) in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers. The program in Region 12 is managed by the Arts Council of Moore County and serves Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly and Union Counties. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council and participating arts councils.
Eligible artists must not be enrolled in a degree or certificate program, be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien, and reside (for at least 1 year) in Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly or Union counties. Grant awards will range from $500 to $2,500, and funded projects must occur between the dates of Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023. ASG is not a matching grant and 50 percent of the funds may be used for artist fees.
Two grant workshops are currently being offered, including a virtual workshop via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m., and an in-person workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. To reserve your space for either workshop, call (910) 692-2787 no later than the day before each workshop. The virtual workshop will also be recorded and available at MooreArt.org after Aug. 25.
For additional questions and information on how to apply for this grant, contact the Arts Council at (910) 692-2787 or acmc@mooreart.org.
