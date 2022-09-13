The Arts Council of Moore County and season sponsors, Lin Hutaff Pinehurst Realty Group, Parsec Financial and Charles Schwab, are proud to announce the artists for the 42nd season of the Classical Concert Series. The series offers four extraordinary musical experiences by some of the world’s best musicians. With limited seating in the Sunrise Theater, get your seats soon.
The series opens on Oct. 3, with the American Brass Quintet. ABQ has been in residence at The Juilliard School since 1987 and the Aspen Music Festival since 1970. The quintet has created a legacy unparalleled in the brass field. Don’t miss this concert featuring one of the premier chamber music ensembles of our time.
Violinist Risa Hokamura will perform next, on Nov. 14. She began playing the violin at the age of 3, and by age 10 she was capturing top prizes in her native Japan. She came to international attention at 17 after winning the Silver Medal at the International Violin Competition in Indianapolis where she performed with the Indianapolis Symphony conducted by Leonard Slatkin.
Our third series concert, on Feb. 6, 2023, will feature two award-winning pianists from Moore County. Kristina Henckel, an accomplished pianist and music instructor at Sandhills Community College, was recently selected as a finalist in the 2022 American Prize in Piano Performance. Kangqi “Newnew” Hong, one of Henckel’s prodigious young students, recently won first place at the 2022 Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition in Indiana. They come together for an evening of delightful piano works for two and four hands.
Our finale will feature the award-winning Balourdet Quartet on March 13, 2023. This string quartet earned the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Competition, as well as top prizes at the 2021 Borciani Competition in Italy and the 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. They are currently in residence at the New England Conservatory.
Subscriptions for all four concerts are on sale now at $115 per person ($96 for Arts Council members). If you can’t attend all four concerts, try the option to “Pick 3” concerts in the series for $90 per person ($81 for Arts Council members) or “Pick 2” concerts in the series for $64 per person ($58 for Arts Council members). A ticket to a single concert is $35.
Tickets can be purchased at the Arts Council offices (Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines) or by calling (910) 692-2787.
All concerts in the seres will be presented at the new time of 7:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Theater.
For additional information and questions about the Arts Council or the Classical Concert Series, visit MooreArt.org.
