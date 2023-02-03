Since 1981, the Arts Council of Moore County and Moore County Schools have presented the Performing Arts in Moore Schools (PAMS) program with the goal to give every child in Moore County’s schools at least one positive experience per school year with a professional artist or company in one of the performing arts disciplines.
As part of the PAMS Program, the Arts Council teamed up with Angie Tally of Authors in Moore Schools (AIMS) to help donate books to Elise Middle School and Robbins Elementary School. Being able to collaborate with other nonprofit organizations with similar interests and goals is a net positive all around.
“You’re able to extend your hand to all these different communities you might not have been able to reach before,” says Kate Curtin, ACMC’s youth program director. “You can help build up that community and its members through collaboration and arts education.”
PAMS and AIMS have collaborated before to bring in authors such as Donna L. Washington (Boo Stew) and Paul Tillery IV (Thundercluck!).
“I love partnering with AIMS,” Curtin continues. “Our mission statements are extremely compatible. We carefully select authors that support the schools’ curriculums and appeal to a wide variety of age groups, and then these authors bring their work to life for these students. Essentially, authors are performing artists.”
As the children’s department manager of The Country Bookshop, Tally has worked with major publishers, taking authors into Moore schools, and offering books for sale.
“Only five or eight kids would be able to buy one,” Tally says. “I partnered with the Weymouth Center for three years to establish AIMS as a nonprofit, have authors come and then had donors donate money to be able to pay for those books.”
Now, AIMS is its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the goal to promote the love of reading by bringing students, parents, schools, communities and authors together though great books. Over the years, AIMS has brought in over 80 authors to 30 schools, donating over 14,800 books in the process.
“The students meet with the authors; the authors talk to the students at their own level,” adds Tally. “They talk about the book, they talk about being an author, and what it means to be a person in the world.”
The aim is to bring “the best of the best to Moore County,” a worthy goal which they have certainly met and continue to meet with their latest guest author Christina Diaz Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is an Edgar Award- winning author whose latest work is a graphic novel called “Invisible.” Written by Gonzalez and illustrated by Gabriela Epstein, it follows five young bilingual students, all with different cultural backgrounds and varying degrees of English and Spanish fluency, who are grouped together for an after-school project. Each student has their own personal obstacle to overcome, and they end up finding camaraderie with each other and a new confidence within themselves as they learn more about each other.
Tally says Gonzalez was a perfect fit for Robbins Elementary and Elise Middle. “As she does her presentation, she’ll drop into Spanish for a minute and drop into English for a minute … If you understand half a conversation, you get the whole thing. Everybody in the room gets to hear it in their native language.”
The book donation was then followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session. Gonzalez discussed her inspiration behind “Invisible,” as well as why she chose the format of a graphic novel over that of regular prose.
“One of the times I visited a classroom and was speaking to some students in Spanish, I realized that oftentimes they were being given picture books that were bilingual. But these are kids in middle school, and they didn’t like the idea of having to use picture books,” Gonzalez says. “The novels that they would often read were either all in English or all in Spanish, and they really never saw themselves in any books, and that got me thinking about how I could incorporate a story that would highlight kids that were bilingual with different levels of English and Spanish fluency.”
Gonzalez was also greatly inspired by the film “The Breakfast Club,” when creating the characters and scenarios for her story. A tale of seemingly dissimilar kids finding friendship in their similar struggles not only fits perfectly within the theme of multiculturism Gonzalez pushes to the forefront of her novel, but is also extremely relatable for the multitude of middle school students who are just starting to discover who they are and where they find that sense of belonging.
