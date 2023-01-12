The Arts Council of Moore County is accepting applications for the Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship that awards funds to Moore County middle and high school students with a demonstrated talent and career interest in the arts.
Last year, $8,500 was awarded to thirteen students to attend such programs as the NC State Writers Workshop, Imagine Youth Theatre Summer Stock Camp and to take private music and art lessons. This year’s application deadline is 5 p.m., on Thursday, March 2.
The Arts Council created the scholarship in 2000 with donations by the families and friends of the late Cos and Harry Barnes and Vaud Ancil Travis, III, three long-time supporters of the Arts Council and the arts throughout Moore County.
In addition to the Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship, other funds have been created in someone’s honor or in their memory. These funds include:
• Carol Lawson Rouhier Visual Art Scholarship – In memory of Moore County artist and longtime Arts Council member, Carol Lawson Rouhier, this scholarship is awarded to visual arts applicants.
• Byles Percussion Scholarship – In memory of David Byles, this scholarship is awarded to applicants wishing to pursue their interest in percussion.
Scholarship applications are available at the Arts Council offices, at the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and for download at www.MooreArt.org.
The eligibility requirements for this scholarship are as follows:
• Applicant must have a demonstrated interest and talent in at least one arts discipline
• Applicant must be in grades 6–12 and attending a public, private, charter or homeschool in Moore County
• Applicant must be registered, or in the process of registering, to attend an arts program or to take private art lessons. These funds are NOT for college attendance or tuition
• Applicant must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale
If you know a talented middle or high school student who could benefit by attending a music camp or taking private art or music lessons, please encourage them to apply.
If you would like to help our scholarship fund grow so that more students can pursue the arts in the future, our scholarship fund is a convenient way to support the Arts Council. Cash gifts, appreciated securities, real estate, testamentary gifts, insurance policies and charitable remainder trusts are among the many gift-giving possibilities which will help to support the growth of this fund.
For more information on the Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship, call (910) 692-2787 or visit MooreArt.org.
