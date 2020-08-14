The Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) is now accepting applications for the Grassroots Arts Program (grants for nonprofit organizations) and the new Artist Support Grant (grants for individual artists). Both grants are offered through a partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council (NCAC). The deadline for the Grassroots Arts Program is Aug. 21, and the Artist Support Grant is Sept. 30.
Since 1977, the Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. ACMC serves as the NCAC’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts projects in Moore County.
Applications are now available for projects that promote and develop diverse cultural arts projects in Moore County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs. This is a 1:1 matching grant and projects must occur between July 1, 2020, through June 15, 2021. Applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by ACMC Board of Trustees. Awards are announced by October.
The Artist Support Grant (ASG) was revamped from the Regional Artist Project Grant to provide direct support to individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. ASG will fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create new work, improve their business operations, or bring their work to new audiences.
Eligible artists must be individual artists (or small, unincorporated group of collaborating artists), not enrolled in a degree or certificate program, at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien, and reside (for at least one year) in Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly or Union counties. Grant awards will range from $500 to $1,200, and are intended to fund projects that occur between Dec. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. ASG is not a matching grant and 50 percent of the funds may be used for artist fees.
Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for grants in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music composition, film/video, literature and playwriting, choreography and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops.
Two online ASG workshops via Zoom for interested artists will be offered at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, and Sept. 9. RSVP is required to receive your Zoom invitation for either of these workshops.
Application forms and grant guidelines for these grants are available on ACMC’s website at MooreArt.org or may be picked up at ACMC’s office on weekdays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). ACMC will also email and mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on the deadline dates.
For questions or to RSVP for the online grant workshops, contact ACMC at 910-692-2787 or acmc@mooreart.org.
