The Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) is now accepting applications for the Grassroots Arts Program (grants for nonprofit organizations), which are offered through a partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council. The deadline to submit an application for the Grassroots Arts Program is 5 p.m, Friday, Aug. 19.
ACMC serves as the NCAC’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts projects in Moore County.
Since 1977, the Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils.
Applications are available for projects that promote and develop diverse cultural arts projects in Moore County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs. Applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by ACMC Board of Trustees. Awards are announced in September.
This is a 1:1 matching grant, and projects must occur between July 1, 2022 and June 15, 2023.
Application forms and grant guidelines for grants are available on ACMC’s website at MooreArt.org, or may be picked up at ACMC’s office at the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ACMC will also email and mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on the deadline date.
For questions or to RSVP for the online grant workshops, contact ACMC at (910) 692-2787 or acmc@mooreart.org.
