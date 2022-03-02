The month of March usually brings a sense of anticipation – and this year is no exception. Spring is just around the corner and we are ready to get out of the house and celebrate the Arts. The March exhibit will showcase the work of Artists League members and will feature a variety of styles and mediums. The opening reception is Friday, March 4, 5-7 p.m.
The exhibit will be on display through Friday, April 1. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Artists’ studios have hundreds of additional paintings to view and are open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The gallery is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org for more information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
