Start off the new year by taking an inspiring art class or workshop. On Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., visit the Artists League of the Sandhills and enjoy light refreshments while learning about different classes offered.
Watch the instructors as they demonstrate the various mediums that they will be teaching, then register for the classes that interest you. There will be preview demonstrations and information about classes in drawing, pastel, colored pencil, oil, cold wax, watercolor, gouache, silkscreen, silk painting, acrylic, fluid acrylic pouring, alcohol ink, mixed medium and collage. Learn something new, advance your current skills, and discover the benefits and discounts of a League membership.
The exhibition of instructors’ paintings will be remain on display in the gallery through Jan. 28.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery is located in historic downtown Aberdeen, at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from 12 to 3 p.m. There are 34 studios to view offering hundreds of paintings.
Additional information about membership, classes, workshops, monthly gallery exhibits and special events is available online at www.artistleague.org. You may also contact the League at (910) 944-3979, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email artistleague@windstream.org.
